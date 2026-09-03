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Johan Manzambi Aston VillaGetty Images
Moataz Elgammal

Aston Villa handed major boost as record signing Johan Manzambi resumes training ahead of crucial Hull trip

J. Manzambi
Aston Villa
Premier League

Aston Villa have received a major boost as club-record signing Johan Manzambi has returned to first-team training on Thursday following a knee injury. The Swiss international midfielder could make his debut sooner than expected, but manager Unai Emery remains determined not to rush him into action against Hull City on Saturday after two tough defeats.

  • A major step forward for Manzambi

    Manzambi joined his Villa team-mates in training on Thursday, providing a welcome lift to the squad following his summer switch from Freiburg. According to the Daily Mail, the midfielder took part in the collective session as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury suffered prior to his arrival. Villa completed a deal worth up to £60 million in July to secure his signature, making him the most expensive signing in the club's history. His presence on the training pitch has sparked hope among supporters that a competitive debut may come sooner than anticipated.

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  • Unai Emery Aston Villa 2025-26Getty

    Emery urges patience over fitness

    Despite Manzambi returning to collective work, Emery has urged caution and may decide against throwing him into action when Villa travel to Hull City on Saturday. Villa suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Arsenal on August 31, and Emery outlined Manzambi's rehabilitation schedule afterwards. Speaking about the player's progress, Emery said: "We must be careful. He had an injury and we want his comeback to be clear and strong, with no risk. Progressively, he is working individually and is starting collectively with the group this week."

  • Rebuilding after a summer of upheaval

    The Swiss midfielder's return comes at a vital juncture for Villa following an off-season of sweeping transformation. After winning the Europa League and securing qualification for the Champions League last term, Villa have overhauled their squad by completing 11 new signings. Several key figures departed Villa Park during the window, including Morgan Rogers, who moved to Chelsea for £117m, and Emi Martinez, who also made the switch to Stamford Bridge. Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne, Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa also exited, prompting Emery to promote youngsters Brian Madjo and George Hemmings into the senior setup as Villa seek balance.

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  • Switzerland Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Searching for first points of the campaign

    Villa will focus on arresting their difficult start when they visit Hull City on Saturday, hoping to secure their first points of the Premier League campaign following back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Arsenal. If Manzambi is held back this weekend, Emery will aim to integrate him after the upcoming fixtures as the squad prepare for their challenging European and domestic schedule.

Premier League
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL