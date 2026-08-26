Aston Villa agree £65m Nicolas Jackson deal! Chelsea striker set for reunion with Unai Emery

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa have agreed a deal worth a total package of £65 million to sign Jackson from Chelsea, bringing an end to the striker's tenure at Stamford Bridge. Villa will pay an initial £47.5m upfront for the Senegal international, with personal terms at Villa Park currently in the process of being finalised.

The 25-year-old forward has been a long-standing target for the club and remains a firm favourite of Emery, who has been keen to bring him to Birmingham for some time. His arrival would mark the third piece of business between the two clubs this summer, following Morgan Rogers' club-record £117m move to Stamford Bridge and Alejandro Garnacho's subsequent arrival at Villa on a season-long loan with a conditional purchase obligation.