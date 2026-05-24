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Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

AS FAR 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Khuliso Mudau should be playing for Manchester City; CAF needs to scrap this home-and-away final format; A well-deserved second star'

CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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After a decade of waiting, dreaming, and relentless pursuit of a second star, the South African giants have finally ended the long drought. Miguel Cardoso and his charges rose to the occasion, delivering the coveted African championship crown to the Masandawana faithful in a historic triumph that ended years of near misses and restored continental pride.

Mamelodi Sundowns made history at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday night after holding AS FAR to a draw, with the aggregate score sealing a famous CAF Champions League final victory for the Brazilians.

Emotions were running high from the opening whistle, with both sides desperately chasing the breakthrough, flying into reckless challenges and quickly collecting yellow cards.

After 30 tense minutes with neither side able to break the deadlock, Divine Lunga’s challenge inside the penalty area handed the opposition a golden opportunity.

Referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan pointed to the spot after a VAR review, and Mohamed Hrimat made no mistake, drilling his penalty low into the right corner and giving Ronwen Williams absolutely no chance.

Teboho Mokoena responded for the Brazilians right on the stroke of half-time, restoring parity and sending the sides into the break locked at 1-1.

The second half delivered even more drama as Ronwen Williams’s error led to another penalty, but the veteran shot-stopper redeemed himself with a crucial save.

Lebo Mothiba thought he had doubled the lead for the Tshwane giants, only to be ruled offside.

In the dying minutes, the home side pushed relentlessly, but the 1-1 scoreline held firm, with Sundowns’ first-leg 1-0 advantage ultimately proving decisive in Morocco as the Yellow Nation were crowned champions.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

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  • Jayden Adams, AS FAR vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    A well-deserved second star

    Congrats, Mamelodi Sundowns! A well-deserved second star. CAF Champions League comes back to South Africa again 👏🇿🇦 - Bertrand19


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  • FBL-CAF-C1-SUNDOWNS-PYRAMIDSAFP

    Scrap this home-and-away final format

    CAF needs to scrap this home-and-away final format; it makes no footballing sense. Pick a neutral venue and make it a proper one-off final 🤦‍♂️ - JohnDoe_ZAR


  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Nothing goes past Mudau

    Khuliso Mudau should be playing for Manchester City - mikassong

    Nothing goes past Mudau 🔒- atnyuswa


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  • Kutlwano Letlhaku, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    Letlhaku should've been given more game time

    This Sundowns coach is a fraud, man, I can’t believe he was benching Kutlwano the whole season 😬 - Pedi_hun


  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Worst No.10

    Nuno Santos has to be the worst No.10 Mamelodi Sundowns player I’ve ever watched 😭 - audumaspiguets

  • Tshepang Moremi and Divine Lunga, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Lunga’s display leaves more questions than answers

    Is Divine Lunga with Sundowns or AS FAR Rabat? I am confused! - OupaBaloyi7


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