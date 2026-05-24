AS FAR 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Khuliso Mudau should be playing for Manchester City; CAF needs to scrap this home-and-away final format; A well-deserved second star'

Mamelodi Sundowns made history at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday night after holding AS FAR to a draw, with the aggregate score sealing a famous CAF Champions League final victory for the Brazilians.

Emotions were running high from the opening whistle, with both sides desperately chasing the breakthrough, flying into reckless challenges and quickly collecting yellow cards.

After 30 tense minutes with neither side able to break the deadlock, Divine Lunga’s challenge inside the penalty area handed the opposition a golden opportunity.

Referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan pointed to the spot after a VAR review, and Mohamed Hrimat made no mistake, drilling his penalty low into the right corner and giving Ronwen Williams absolutely no chance.

Teboho Mokoena responded for the Brazilians right on the stroke of half-time, restoring parity and sending the sides into the break locked at 1-1.

The second half delivered even more drama as Ronwen Williams’s error led to another penalty, but the veteran shot-stopper redeemed himself with a crucial save.

Lebo Mothiba thought he had doubled the lead for the Tshwane giants, only to be ruled offside.

In the dying minutes, the home side pushed relentlessly, but the 1-1 scoreline held firm, with Sundowns’ first-leg 1-0 advantage ultimately proving decisive in Morocco as the Yellow Nation were crowned champions.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted.

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