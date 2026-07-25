Arthur Zwane addresses swirling exit rumours at AmaZulu FC - 'Those talks emerged but...'

Arthur Zwane has moved swiftly to quell growing concerns among the AmaZulu faithful regarding his immediate future at the club.

Following an impressive fourth-place finish in the Premier Soccer League, the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor found himself at the centre of transfer talk, with Sekhukhune United reportedly prepared to offer a significantly more lucrative package to secure his services.

Speaking candidly about the situation, Zwane acknowledged that interest from elsewhere is a natural byproduct of success on the pitch.

"The truth is every time the season comes to an end, there will always be future talks as to whether the coach did well or not," Zwane said as quoted on iDiski Times.







