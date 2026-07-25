Arthur Zwane addresses swirling exit rumours at AmaZulu FC - 'Those talks emerged but...'
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Commitment to the Usuthu project
Arthur Zwane has moved swiftly to quell growing concerns among the AmaZulu faithful regarding his immediate future at the club.
Following an impressive fourth-place finish in the Premier Soccer League, the former Kaizer Chiefs mentor found himself at the centre of transfer talk, with Sekhukhune United reportedly prepared to offer a significantly more lucrative package to secure his services.
Speaking candidly about the situation, Zwane acknowledged that interest from elsewhere is a natural byproduct of success on the pitch.
"The truth is every time the season comes to an end, there will always be future talks as to whether the coach did well or not," Zwane said as quoted on iDiski Times.
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Rejecting the lure of lucrative offers
The 52-year-old tactician, who initially arrived at the club as a co-coach alongside Vusumuzi Vilakazi before taking the reins solo, believes that jumping ship is not part of his philosophy. .
"That’s why there was no one panicking that any members of the technical team or myself would leave because this is a project that was explained to me by President Zungu when he appointed me," Zwane continued.
"To me, this project means a lot because it took me out of where I was for years."
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Building a lasting legacy in Durban
Zwane’s decision to stay is rooted in a deep sense of gratitude for the platform AmaZulu provided him after his departure from Naturena.
He views the club as a unique environment for personal and professional growth, suggesting that the 'spiritual' connection he feels with the team is a key factor in his desire to remain.
"So, you shouldn’t run after things when your current workplace is good to you.
"The reason why I had a long stay where I previously worked is that I didn’t run after things," Zwane explained.
"The project of AmaZulu is like that; I feel it has God's spirit, it has a lot of spiritual things that happened."
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Eyes on the African prize
Having narrowly missed out on CAF Confederation Cup qualification last term, the objective for the upcoming season is clear for Zwane and his charges.
The coach believes that the continuity provided by his stay will allow the squad to improve on their previous achievements and break into the top three.
"I know things that will make my career blossom and the things that will make me proud. That will sustain me to continue to grow.
"So, this project is going well, and I believe I have grown much with the people that I’m working with.
"So, I can’t leave such a project. Having achieved what we have achieved thus far, maybe tomorrow we will be going for position three."
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