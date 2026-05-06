Arsenal trophy parade: Date set for potential Premier League & Champions League party - with some fans facing a race back to north London

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have scheduled a victory parade for Sunday, May 31, should they secure either the Premier League title or the Champions League trophy this season - or maybe both. The massive party in Islington has been prepared for the day immediately following the European showdown in Budapest, where the Gunners are aiming to overcome the likes of PSG or Bayern Munich to claim their first elite continental crown.

The planned open-top bus parade would see the squad head to Islington Town Hall to celebrate with the faithful. While an official route for this year has not been confirmed, previous plans have seen the bus depart from Emirates Stadium and travel along Drayton Park, Aubert Park, Highbury Grove, St Paul’s Road, and Upper Street before returning to the stadium. Crucially, the event is expected to begin in the morning or at lunchtime rather than the evening.



