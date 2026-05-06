AFP
Arsenal trophy parade: Date set for potential Premier League & Champions League party - with some fans facing a race back to north London
The date and route for Arsenal's potential parade
According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have scheduled a victory parade for Sunday, May 31, should they secure either the Premier League title or the Champions League trophy this season - or maybe both. The massive party in Islington has been prepared for the day immediately following the European showdown in Budapest, where the Gunners are aiming to overcome the likes of PSG or Bayern Munich to claim their first elite continental crown.
The planned open-top bus parade would see the squad head to Islington Town Hall to celebrate with the faithful. While an official route for this year has not been confirmed, previous plans have seen the bus depart from Emirates Stadium and travel along Drayton Park, Aubert Park, Highbury Grove, St Paul’s Road, and Upper Street before returning to the stadium. Crucially, the event is expected to begin in the morning or at lunchtime rather than the evening.
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Fans facing a logistical race against time
The timing of the parade presents a significant challenge for the thousands of fans planning to travel to Hungary for the Champions League final on Saturday, May 30. Even if Arteta’s side clinch the Premier League title before then, the club has decided to wait until after the European final to hold a single, unified celebration. This means supporters will have to find a way to get from Budapest back to north London in a matter of hours.
The first-team squad themselves will be feeling the effects of the tight turnaround, with the bleary-eyed team not expected to return to England until the early hours of Sunday morning. One slight advantage for those travelling is the 5pm kick-off time in Budapest, which is earlier than the traditional 8pm slot. This adjustment should allow fans a little more breathing room to catch overnight flights, though the race to Islington will remain a frantic one.
Declan Rice calls for a 'Budapest invasion'
Despite the potential travel headaches for the following day, Gunners midfielder Declan Rice is urging the Arsenal support to travel in their tens of thousands to witness history. Arsenal have been handed a general admission allocation of 16,824 tickets for the final, but the England international is hoping for a much larger presence in the Hungarian capital to spur the team on.
Rice expressed his excitement for the occasion, stating: “Bring it on, bring it on - I’ll be ready. Let’s see what happens. Budapest, I want every Arsenal fan out there. 200,000 of you, come out! Let’s try and do it because we’re going to need all the support, all the energy and let’s make it really special.”
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A final celebration before the World Cup
The May 31 date serves as the final opportunity for the squad to celebrate with their supporters before the international break begins. Immediately after the potential parade, a large number of Arsenal players will be required to link up with their respective national teams to begin preparations for the World Cup. This makes the late-May window the only viable time for the club to host an event for the fans.
Manchester City’s recent 3-3 draw against Everton has handed Arsenal a significant boost in their pursuit of a first Premier League title since 2004. The Gunners now hold a five-point lead at the top of the table, though City maintain a game in hand with just three matches remaining in the season. To secure the trophy, Arsenal must navigate a final run-in that begins against relegation-threatened West Ham United, followed by a clash with an already-doomed Burnley, before concluding their campaign against Crystal Palace on the final day.