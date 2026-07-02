Arsenal and Spain legend Santi Cazorla announces retirement

Cazorla announced his retirement through a personal message, thanking those who supported him throughout his career. His decision prompted tributes celebrating both his achievements and his resilience after overcoming serious injury setbacks.

"We think life goes in circles until we realize that some stories never really end. They just take you back to the beginning. Like an 8," Cazorla said. "My story didn't begin in a big stadium or under bright lights. It began in Fonciello, on an ordinary field, with a ball and a little boy who only wanted to play soccer. From there, little by little, I found my way and experienced so many beautiful moments."

"I also went through moments I never expected, but I never stopped trying. In the end, I came back. Not to close a chapter, but to feel it again. To remember why I started."







