Arsenal player ratings vs Man City: Another Carabao Cup nightmare for Kepa Arrizabalaga! Gunners goalkeeper makes costly error while Kai Havertz falls flat in final defeat

Arsenal went close to taking the lead inside seven minutes, but were thwarted three times in a matter of seconds by City goalkeeper James Trafford, who saved two close-range shots from Bukayo Saka and one from Kai Havertz.

The Gunners were on top for much of the first half, but fell behind after the break after failing to deal with a sustained period of City pressure. Rayan Cherki nipped to the byline and dinked a cross over the top of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who spilled the ball, allowing Nico O'Reilly to ghost in ahead of Martin Zubimendi and scramble home the opener.

Minutes later, O'Reilly had the ball in the Arsenal net again. This time, Matheus Nunes made his way down the wing and hung up a cross, with the City left-back getting between William Saliba and Saka to head in.

Arsenal tried to mount a comeback even while the wind was knocked out of their sails, with Riccardo Calafiori bringing a save out of Trafford following an in-swinging free-kick from Declan Rice and then whistling a half-volley past the post, but City did extremely well to take any lingering sting out of the contest.

A deep cross from Noni Madueke was nodded onto the top of the crossbar by Gabriel Jesus late on, but that was as close as they came to a goal as City took home the trophy.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Wembley Stadium...