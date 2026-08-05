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Arsenal agree £75m deal for Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes as medical scheduled
Arteta lands primary midfield target
Arsenal have finally made the breakthrough in their pursuit of Guimaraes, agreeing a £75 million fee for the 28-year-old, per talkSPORT. The Brazil international has been identified by Mikel Arteta as his primary target for the summer, with the Gunners manager eager to add elite quality to a midfield that dominated the Premier League last season. Guimaraes has been heavily linked with a switch to the Emirates for several months, and the deal represents a significant statement of intent from the north London club as they prepare for their title defence.
The move comes after personal terms were agreed between the player and the Gunners last month. Despite interest from across Europe in previous windows, Arsenal faced no real competition for his signature this summer, with rival clubs under the impression that the former Lyon star was destined for north London. Guimaraes, who is currently at a training camp in La Manga, is preparing to leave to undergo a medical examination.
- Getty
Fourth addition of a busy summer
Guimaraes is set to become Arsenal's fourth signing of the summer transfer window as the club continues to spend aggressively. The recruitment drive began with the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen in a £34.5m deal following his successful loan spell. The Gunners then secured the services of goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer following his departure from Leeds United, providing competition for David Raya. The third arrival was Greek winger Christos Tzolis, who joined for a Belgian Pro League record fee of £34m to replace Leandro Trossard after his departure to Besiktas.
Arsenal’s spending may not stop with the arrival of the Newcastle captain, as the club continues to be linked with a sensational move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. Reports suggest the Gunners are willing to make the Brazilian forward the highest-paid player in the club's history to lure him away from the Bernabeu.
Perfect partner for Declan Rice
The acquisition of Guimaraes has been met with significant praise from pundits, who believe the Brazilian will form a frightening partnership alongside Declan Rice. Discussing the move, football analyst Rory Jennings described it as the 'perfect signing' for Arteta’s side. He noted: "What you're bringing in is, you're bringing in a player that can play with Declan Rice. Declan Rice and Bruno Guimaraes as a midfield duo is about as intimidating as you can get."
Jennings further elaborated on the strategic importance of the deal for a club of Arsenal's current stature. He explained: "I think Bruno Guimaraes signing for Arsenal, it's so detrimental to everything that Newcastle United want to be, or at least profess that they want to be. And it is exactly the way that Arsenal should be manoeuvring, when you win the league, you are trusted with a power. A power is passed upon you, you are allowed to behave in a very bully-ish way, you are allowed to almost command."
- JOHN THYS / AFP
Exodus continues at St James' Park
For Newcastle, the loss of Guimaraes represents the latest blow in a summer of significant upheaval. The club has seen several key figures depart, starting with the release of veteran defender Kieran Trippier and the £70m sale of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona. The midfield has been particularly hollowed out, with Italian international Sandro Tonali recently joining Tottenham in a club-record £100m deal. The departures have brought in nearly £200m in transfer fees, but they have left new manager Matthias Jaissle with a massive rebuilding job following the exit of Eddie Howe after five years in charge. Jaissle faces the prospect of losing even more star power. Cult hero Joelinton has also expressed his desire to leave the club, reportedly telling officials he wishes to embark on a new adventure.
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