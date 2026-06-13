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Yosua Arya

Arsenal are ready to spend! Premier League champions line up £34.5m winger raid that will not impact plans to lure Morgan Rogers away from Aston Villa

Transfers
Arsenal
C. Tzolis
M. Rogers
Premier League
Club Brugge
First Division A
Aston Villa

Arsenal are exploring a move for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his title-winning squad. The Greece international could be available for around £34.5 million, with the Gunners viewing him as a separate target to Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers as they continue to reshape their attack.

  • Arsenal step up search for attacking reinforcements

    Arsenal are considering a move for Brugge winger Tzolis as they look to add more firepower to their squad following their Premier League triumph, as per The Athletic. The 24-year-old Greece international is believed to be available for around €40 million (£34.5m/$46.3m). The Gunners view the deal as a separate opportunity and it will not affect their ongoing interest in Villa attacker Rogers or other forward targets.

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  • Christos Tzolis(C)Getty Images

    Tzolis' numbers have caught Arsenal's attention

    The winger has scored 43 goals across two seasons with Brugge, establishing himself as one of the most productive attacking players in Belgium. Before that, he enjoyed a prolific 2023-24 campaign with Fortuna Dusseldorf, scoring 22 goals in Germany's second tier.

    Tzolis signed a new contract with Club Brugge in 2025 that runs until 2029, but Arsenal are still exploring the possibility of bringing him to north London this summer. Mikel Arteta is determined to strengthen his attacking options after Arsenal's Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. The club's recruitment team is focused on ensuring the squad continues to evolve rather than standing still after domestic success.

  • Why Arsenal see Tzolis as an attractive option

    Tzolis is no stranger to English football. He joined Norwich City in 2021 and made 14 Premier League appearances, although he struggled to secure a regular role before rebuilding his career through spells with FC Twente and Brugge.

    Arsenal's interest comes after an enquiry for Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz failed to progress, with the Italian club making it clear the Turkey international was not available for transfer. Tzolis has subsequently emerged as an alternative option capable of providing goals and assists from the left flank.

    The Greek winger recorded 17 goals and 23 assists in the league last season and can operate across the front line. His versatility, efficiency and Champions League experience have strengthened his appeal as Arsenal assess ways to refresh their attacking rotation.

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    Arsenal continue work on multiple attacking targets

    Arsenal are expected to continue exploring a deal for Tzolis while simultaneously pursuing other attacking reinforcements, including Rogers. As the summer transfer window progresses, the Gunners will look to add greater competition and productivity in the final third as they prepare to defend their Premier League crown.