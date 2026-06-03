Arsenal gain upper hand in transfer battle with Bayern Munich as Bundesliga star proves too expensive for German giants

The race for Brown is heating up as the summer transfer window approaches, but Bayern Munich may be forced to take a back seat. While the German giants have long held an interest in the Eintracht Frankfurt left-back, the financial reality of the deal is proving to be a major stumbling block for director Max Eberl and the hierarchy at the Allianz Arena.

Frankfurt are holding out for a significant fee for their rising star, with reports suggesting that Frankfurt are demanding a transfer fee of around €65 million, according to Bild. This figure is currently deemed too high for the German giants, who must carefully manage their budget after several high-profile windows. The Hessians are well aware of the 22-year-old's potential and are unwilling to let him go for anything less than a premium price.