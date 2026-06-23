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Arsenal prioritising transfer swoop for £100m Morgan Rogers with Aston Villa & England star 'keen' on Emirates switch
Arsenal step up pursuit of Rogers
Arsenal are preparing a move for Rogers after making the England international their top target for the summer transfer window, as per The Guardian. After winning the Premier League title, Arteta is looking to bolster his attack and sees the 23-year-old as a key addition. Villa are determined to keep hold of one of their most important players, but Arsenal remain optimistic about their chances of completing a deal. Any transfer is expected to command a significant fee, with reports suggesting the cost could reach £100m.
Interest grows as Rogers focuses on England duty
Rogers has attracted growing interest after his rapid rise at Villa Park, and has also been linked with Chelsea and other leading European clubs. The forward is currently with England at the 2026 World Cup and remains focused on international commitments. Rogers recently featured in England's victory over Croatia and is competing for a regular starting place as the tournament progresses.
Despite signing a six-year contract with Villa in November, the attacker is reportedly open to the possibility of joining the Gunners. His reputation continues to grow after a series of impressive performances at club and international level.
Rogers could reshape Arsenal's attack
Rogers' versatility is considered one of his greatest strengths, as he can operate in midfield or on either wing, which could give Arteta several tactical options and potentially change Arsenal's attacking hierarchy. However, his possible arrival has also fuelled speculation surrounding other members of the squad. Martin Odegaard's future has been discussed following a difficult individual campaign, while the Gunners are reportedly willing to listen to offers for Gabriel Martinelli.
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Rogers isn't the only target
While Rogers is the Gunners' primary target, the Villa star isn't the only player on Arsenal's wish list. The London club is also reportedly monitoring Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, while the transfer ofLeicester City youngster Jeremy Monga is reportedly close to completion.