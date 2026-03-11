Arrogance, main undoing for struggling Kaizer Chiefs? 'They don’t take any comments or advice! There is no trust

“It’s not a secret, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that these coaches are inexperienced. They make four or five changes in some games. No same line-up in at least two consecutive games," Baloyi further explained.

"To challenge for trophies, you have to be consistent, play the same team, and believe in your squad. It’s clear there is no trust between coaches and players.

"At the end of the day, you spend more time with players as coaches. The number one duty of a coach is to get the best out of the players before we talk about all the nonsense we see.

"Bring the best out of the players, and these coaches are failing, with no system. No qualification is going to win you matches if you don’t get the best out of your players," the 51-year-old further analysed the situation.