Arrogance, main undoing for struggling Kaizer Chiefs? 'They don’t take any comments or advice! There is no trust
'Betrayal Football' not working?
The fans branded Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef's tactics at Kaizer Chiefs as 'Betrayal Football' following their decision to stay when the Tunisian was fired.
In the last six games across all competitions, Amakhosi have registered five losses, four of which have been back-to-back.
The Soweto giants are now set to end the season without silverware despite an arguably strong squad.
Arrogance to blame?
Former Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi now claims the two co-coaches are to blame because they are taking no advice.
“There’s nothing more to say about Chiefs. A lot has been said many times. Clearly, they don’t take any comments or advice from legends seriously,” he said as quoted by FARPost.
“They should just do the right thing. Yes, it’s clear the problem is with the coaches; they have the players.
"Best squad they have assembled in a long time, and the coaches have failed to use the players they have. I have said it before, I don’t know how to explain it anymore," he added.
No consistency in the first XI
“It’s not a secret, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that these coaches are inexperienced. They make four or five changes in some games. No same line-up in at least two consecutive games," Baloyi further explained.
"To challenge for trophies, you have to be consistent, play the same team, and believe in your squad. It’s clear there is no trust between coaches and players.
"At the end of the day, you spend more time with players as coaches. The number one duty of a coach is to get the best out of the players before we talk about all the nonsense we see.
"Bring the best out of the players, and these coaches are failing, with no system. No qualification is going to win you matches if you don’t get the best out of your players," the 51-year-old further analysed the situation.
Suggesting coaches is a broken record
Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy, and Rhulani Mokwena are just some of the names that have been suggested to Amakhosi, and Baloyi insists there is no need to keep doing that anymore.
“For how long have we been saying let’s have this and that coach? We can say Pitso, Benni, Manqoba [Mngqithi], but are they going to do the right thing?”
“We have to wait and see who they get. People have been suggesting it. Talking about Pitso, Rhulani for three years, sounds like a broken record now to say they need this type of coach," he concluded.