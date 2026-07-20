AFP
Argentina labelled 'sore losers' over World Cup final tactics and refusal to give guard of honour to Spain after World Cup final chaos
Chaos erupts after final
Spain's coronation as World Cup champions was overshadowed by chaotic scenes on the pitch as the final whistle gave way to a heated confrontation between the two squads. Argentina defender Nahuel Molina was seen striking Spain captain Rodri as he ran off the bench to celebrate, sparking a wider scuffle in which Leandro Paredes grabbed Eric Garcia by the throat before also clashing with Gavi, with players and coaching staff eventually stepping in to separate both sides. Paredes was shown a red card for his actions, moments after Enzo Fernandez had already been sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card.
As Spain's players waited to lift the trophy, several Argentina players were seen turning their backs on the stage at the exact moment the champions received the trophy from officials, a gesture that quickly drew attention around the world.
- Getty Images
Matthaus slams Argentina's lack of respect
Writing in his Sky Sport column, Matthaus did not hold back in his assessment of Argentina's behaviour during the World Cup final. "I'm actually a fan of Argentine football, but what the South Americans showed in the World Cup final had nothing to do with football," Matthaus wrote. "Spain wanted to play; Argentina didn't. They were timid and let themselves get carried away into scenes we don't need on a football pitch."
The former Germany international was particularly critical of Argentina's refusal to form a guard of honour for Spain after the final whistle. "They showed themselves to be sore losers, and they didn't form a guard of honour for the Spaniards, which I found very disappointing. I understand the disappointment, but it's a question of respect towards a team that deservedly became world champions."
Olmo had already made the same point
Matthaus's criticism echoed comments already made by Spain's own players in the aftermath of the final. Dani Olmo remained calm but firm when asked directly about Argentina's behaviour during the ceremony. "It doesn't matter to us. What matters are the values you want to convey," Olmo said, downplaying the drama while maintaining a clear stance on fair play and mutual respect between competitors.
The Spain midfielder went further, emphasising the responsibility elite athletes carry on such a global stage. "We are an example for many generations, for many boys and girls, and I think they should also be an example for everyone, and for the better. We're just going to enjoy this now," Olmo said, sending a pointed message to his South American counterparts.
- AFP
Doubt cast over Messi’s international future
The final served as a bitter end to another deep tournament run for Lionel Messi, who captained his side throughout the competition in North America. While Messi remains the focal point of the Argentine side, Matthaus believes that the curtain has finally fallen on the legendary forward’s World Cup career.
"Lionel Messi led Argentina to the final. I believe it was his last World Cup match", Matthaus noted when discussing the Inter Miami star. "I don't trust him to play another World Cup at 43, but I couldn't say whether it was his last international match."
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