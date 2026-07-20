Scaloni went from an unheralded hire to bringing consistent success to Argentina since his arrival in 2018.

Before his arrival, Argentina had gone 28 years without a major men's title win, but within three years, he had them lifting the Copa America in 2021. Then, after building an approach that brought out the best in team star Lionel Messi, the team finally ended their 36-year wait for the World Cup - besting Kylian Mbappe's France in a dramatic final in 2022. La Albiceleste would continue their success in 2024, lifting another Copa America in the United States.

"This place is wonderful. This is a dream place," Scaloni said Sunday, reflecting on his time with Argentina. "We would have never imagined [all of the trophies won], me and my staff.

Yet, Scaloni stressed that replicating those successes and dealing with the expectation that comes with that might be too challenging for another World Cup cycle.

"In order to continue, you need a great deal of things. That is very difficult to recreate again," he said while fighting tears. "We tried to the last minute to give our all [in the final]. I think it’s only fair that I take the time to think this through.

Scaloni would leave his press conference moments later, saying he's "very sorry" to the media in attendance. As he exited, he was given a large round of applause by the Argentine media.