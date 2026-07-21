Argentina's Leandro Paredes speaks out amid backlash to his 'disgraceful' conduct after World Cup final

The brawl reportedly began when Argentina team-mate Nahuel Molina threw a punch at Spain captain Rodri, before a series of altercations unfolded involving players from both sides. Although BBC Sport reported that Paredes' red card was later removed from the official record and no disciplinary action was taken immediately by FIFA, criticism of his conduct has continued.

Among his strongest critics was former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, who told talkSPORT Breakfast: "You want to feel safe on the pitch, the punishment has to be that big that no-one ever does that again.

"No matter what happens in football, you can be angry you lost, but be classy in defeat, if you want to fight Paredes, there are places to fight - not on the pitch against Garcia. And the way he was manhandling Gavi, a 21-year-old kid, and you were throwing him around on the pitch, that's someone's son, brother. Disgraceful. I would ban him from the whole next tournament if I had my way. Coward."