According to what was reported by Defensa Central, Roncero said: "The eighth win in a row, eight victories out of eight since the last break, and we are heading towards the next break."

A devoted Real Madrid man with a huge following among the Merengue faithful, the journalist went on: "Bellingham, Arda Guler, Valverde and Mbappe are proving that Real Madrid are more than capable of winning, and at the Mestalla, they did not need an exceptional performance from Diomande to secure the win."

Roncero predicted a different season for the Merengue and backed them to lift the La Liga title: "Real Madrid, under Mourinho, are the clear favourites to win the Spanish league title. It is a flawless team, the team that everyone must fight to overcome."

He went on: "Since we lost the derby in that manner, and with the notorious refereeing, Mourinho has managed to keep things running smoothly since the break, and the current Real Madrid have become a formidable force, crushing their opponents with overwhelming superiority."

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