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'Beating myself up!' - Antoine Semenyo laments nightmare finishing as Man City fall to PSG in Champions League clash
City stunned by early PSG blitz
The visitors delivered a masterclass in the opening exchanges on Wednesday, racing into a commanding 3-0 lead within 35 minutes to silence the Etihad crowd. A spirited revival after the break, spearheaded by Erling Haaland, ultimately fell short as the hosts succumbed to a 4-2 defeat.
City created a wealth of opportunities throughout the contest, registering 27 attempts and an expected goals (xG) total of 2.5. However, their end product was severely lacking. Semenyo proved particularly wasteful, most notably squandering a glorious opening shortly after Haaland’s initial strike that would have reduced the deficit to 3-2.
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Semenyo rues missed chances
Speaking to CBS following the final whistle, Semenyo did not hide his disappointment regarding his individual output in front of goal.
"It's quite frustrating, to be honest," the City forward admitted. "I think I'm beating myself up a little bit at the moment from all the chances that I missed. But I think collectively it was just the reaction and we did so well, caused so many problems. So just unfortunate not to score. So we just take the positives and go again."
The attacker also heaped praise on their French opponents, acknowledging the immense quality within their ranks following the loss.
"They're one of the best obviously ... Ballon d'Or candidates all around in their team," he added. "They made it very hard for us today. We knew what to expect, very unorthodox, credit to them. That's why they're back-to-back European champions."
European kings underline their dominance
The result showcased exactly why PSG are considered the continent's elite side. Chasing a third consecutive Champions League crown, the French giants produced a devastating attacking display that firmly underlined their title credentials.
This marked City's first defeat across all competitions this season, serving as a harsh reality check for the hosts. The scoreline could have been even more punishing, but Ferran Torres failed to convert a late penalty that would have handed PSG a fifth goal.
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City must regroup after reality check
City will need to quickly shake off their first competitive loss of the campaign and address their erratic finishing. Failing to convert high-percentage chances against Europe's elite will continue to punish them if the wastefulness shown against PSG becomes a recurring theme. The squad must now channel their second-half fightback into their upcoming domestic duties to regain vital momentum.
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