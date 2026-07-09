Goal.com
LiveVPN
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Orlando City SC v Tampa Bay RowdiesGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Antoine Griezmann scores on Orlando City debut as he looks forward to Lionel Messi showdown in MLS

A. Griezmann
Orlando City
Major League Soccer

France star Antoine Griezmann enjoyed a superb start to his career in the United States after scoring on his Orlando City debut. The former Atletico Madrid forward put on a sparkling performance in a pre-season friendly and remains enthusiastic about the prospect of facing Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer.

  • Griezmann marks debut appearance

    The veteran forward marked his new era in the United States with a stunning performance as Orlando thrashed the Tampa Bay Rowdies 6-0 in a friendly match at the Inter&Co Stadium. The 35-year-old, who joined the club in late June, was trusted to start by interim head coach Martin Perelman. Griezmann successfully opened his side's account in the 32nd minute with a precise low drive, before later providing a superb assist for Ivan Angulo's goal in the 61st minute.

    • Advertisement

  • Watch the clip


  • Forward anticipates derby clash

    Griezmann's presence provided an instant impact for The Lions' frontline ahead of the resumption of the domestic competition. Before taking to the pitch and scoring his first goal for Orlando, the experienced forward shared his enthusiasm about competing once again against Messi, his former Barcelona team-mate, in the Florida derby. Griezmann said: "They've told me a lot about the derby. I watched the last one. It'll be a joy to face Messi again, and also Rodrigo [De Paul], who I have a very good relationship with."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • Orlando City SC v Tampa Bay RowdiesGetty Images Sport

    Dallas test precedes resumption

    Orlando are scheduled to fly to FC Dallas to play another friendly match next week. The warm-up game will be crucial for coach Perelman to fine-tune the tactics and match fitness of the French superstar. The real test for this star-studded squad will only begin when the MLS regular season officially resumes with an away match against San Jose on July 22.

Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes crest
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
Orlando City crest
Orlando City
ORL