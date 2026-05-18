Antoine Griezmann apologises to Atletico Madrid fans for Barcelona transfer 'mistake' after final home game

In an emotional ceremony following Atletico's 1-0 victory over Girona, Griezmann took to the microphone to address the supporters who have cheered him through two separate spells. Despite becoming the club's all-time record goalscorer, the 35-year-old felt the need to clear the air regarding his controversial €120 million move to the Camp Nou seven years ago.

"Thank you all for staying behind. This is amazing," the Frenchman said. "This is important. I know many of you have already, and some still haven't, but I apologise again [for joining Barcelona]. I didn't realise how much love I had here. I was very young, and I made a mistake. I came back to my senses, and we did everything we could to enjoy life here again."



