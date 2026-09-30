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‘Few players can do that!’ - Anthony Gordon hails Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘courage’ after England’s Nations League win
A winning combination for the England squad
Gordon has heaped praise on Alexander-Arnold following England's 2-0 victory against the Czech Republic. The pair linked up effectively to help the Three Lions secure a vital win in the second round of the UEFA Nations League. The Barca winger opened the scoring in the contest by converting a spectacular delivery from his international team-mate. Gordon steered a well-placed header past the Czech goalkeeper to give England an early in the second half.
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The technique and courage of Alexander-Arnold
Gordon was quick to highlight exactly what makes the Madrid full-back such a special talent on the international stage. Speaking to the BBCafter the match, Gordon explained: "I make that run time and time again and only a certain number of players have that ability, technique and bravery to be willing to make the mistake trying that pass. That's why he's so good and I've been dying to play with him for that reason.
"He's had his own journey with England. He would've liked to have played more than he has but he's been a great character during this camp. I've really enjoyed being around him."
Searching for more control on the pitch
Despite the positive result, Gordon believes there is still room for improvement as England progress through their Nations League campaign.
He told ITV: "I think the match was good, and we clearly controlled it. We could have scored more goals at the end, perhaps we had enough quality in the final attacking third. There are some things we need to work on, we need to control the flow of play, press hard, and settle matches decisively."
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A crucial Nations League clash against Croatia
England must now quickly shift their focus to a decisive fixture this weekend. The Three Lions will face Croatia on Saturday in their next UEFA Nations League encounter. Both nations are currently tied on three points in the group standings. England know they must secure all three points if they are to keep their hopes alive of qualifying for the knockout stages.
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