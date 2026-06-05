Another Orlando Pirates star heavily linked to rivals Kaizer Chiefs with July transfer window looming

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly preparing to pounce on experienced midfielder Kabelo Dlamini as they continue their trend of recruiting from their biggest rivals.

After securing the signatures of former Orlando Pirates defenders Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako following the expiry of their contracts in June 2025, Amakhosi are believed to be keeping close tabs on Dlamini’ status at Mayfair.

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has faced a challenging period with the Buccaneers, leading to speculation that his long-term future may lie away from the club.

According to Soccer Laduma sources close to the situation, Chiefs have shown a concrete interest in the player and are monitoring developments regarding his future ahead of the new season.

"Chiefs are interested in Kabelo Dlamini, and they have been following his situation. At the moment, it's more about monitoring what happens because he is still a Pirates player, but the interest is there," a source confirmed.







