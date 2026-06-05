Another Orlando Pirates star heavily linked to rivals Kaizer Chiefs with July transfer window looming
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Amakhosi monitoring Dlamini situation
Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly preparing to pounce on experienced midfielder Kabelo Dlamini as they continue their trend of recruiting from their biggest rivals.
After securing the signatures of former Orlando Pirates defenders Thabiso Monyane and Paseka Mako following the expiry of their contracts in June 2025, Amakhosi are believed to be keeping close tabs on Dlamini’ status at Mayfair.
The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has faced a challenging period with the Buccaneers, leading to speculation that his long-term future may lie away from the club.
According to Soccer Laduma sources close to the situation, Chiefs have shown a concrete interest in the player and are monitoring developments regarding his future ahead of the new season.
"Chiefs are interested in Kabelo Dlamini, and they have been following his situation. At the moment, it's more about monitoring what happens because he is still a Pirates player, but the interest is there," a source confirmed.
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Family ties and regular football
The link to Naturena is further complicated by personal connections, with Dlamini’s family reportedly aware of the admiration from the Chiefs camp.
Despite the noise surrounding a potential move, the midfielder remains a professional and is not currently pushing for an exit from the Sea Robbers. He remains committed to the cause but is hungry for more consistent time on the pitch after a stop-start season.
Speaking on the player's mindset, the source added: "Kabelo knows about the interest, and even his family is aware of it. His father is a big Chiefs supporter, so naturally, there has been discussion around it.
"But Kabelo remains committed to Pirates and respects the club. He is not forcing anything. What he wants most is to play football regularly.
"The last season was frustrating for him because of injuries and a lack of game time. He will wait for his opportunity next season, wherever that opportunity comes from."
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End of an era at Mayfair?
Dlamini is currently one of the longest-serving members within the Pirates locker room, having arrived from Bloemfontein Celtic back in 2019.
He was part of a major recruitment drive that saw the likes of Tshegofatso Mabasa and Fortune Makaringe join the club.
Seven years later, Dlamini and Mabasa are among the last remaining members of that specific intake, and both players have recently been linked with potential departures as the club looks to evolve.
The midfielder endured a particularly difficult 2025/26 campaign under the guidance of coach Abdeslam Ouaddou.
Injury setbacks significantly disrupted his progress, and the Pirates mentor previously confirmed that fitness issues had hampered the player's availability.
Consequently, Dlamini managed only five Betway Premiership appearances throughout the season, finishing the campaign on the periphery of the first-team squad with his last official outing coming in November.
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Technical quality remains high
Despite his recent lack of minutes, Dlamini is still regarded as one of the most technically gifted midfielders in the Premier Soccer League.
His ability to unlock defences and his vast experience at the highest level of South African football make him an attractive prospect for a Chiefs side looking to add creativity to their engine room.
Whether the Glamour Boys make a formal approach depends on how Pirates choose to handle the final stages of his contract.
It remains to be seen if the Sea Robbers will fight to keep their experienced campaigner or allow him to follow the path set by Monyane and Mako.
For Amakhosi, the prospect of landing a player of Dlamini's quality from their rivals would represent another significant statement of intent as they look to close the gap at the top of the table.
The Soweto landscape could be set for another major shift if this deal gains momentum.