Manchester City travel to Anfield on Sunday for one of their most sensitive fixtures of the season, into an atmosphere thick with hostility, after the financial breaches case cast heavy shadows over the club and reopened the wounds of a historic rivalry.

Top of the Premier League they may be, but City face a battle that stretches well beyond the pitch. Convicted on the disputed financial charges, they await legal proceedings that could determine the fate of their season and perhaps redraw the contours of the title race in England.

Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola's successor, faces far more than a technical test. This is Manchester City's first league appearance since the independent commission's ruling, and the Anfield crowd are expected to give them a hostile reception. Those supporters have long seen their rival as a club that leaned on financial superiority to win titles.

Were City to draw up a list of grounds they would rather avoid in the middle of this crisis, Anfield would sit right at the top. The history of tension between the two clubs runs deep, fed by an accumulated feeling among Liverpool supporters that their team was robbed of trophies it could have won.

Liverpool finished second behind Manchester City in 2013-2014, 2018-2019 and 2021-2022, the gap just a single point in the latter two campaigns. That has turned the rivalry into one of the most compelling domestic contests of recent years, sharpened by the tactical and philosophical duel between Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

Results and performances tell only part of the story. The rivalry has spilled into fierce debates among supporters about the impact of Manchester City's financial power on the competitive balance, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation, the BBC.

Sections of the Liverpool fanbase still believe their team would have claimed more titles but for the financial muscle of their rival. Developments in the case relating to the Premier League's financial rules have made that issue even more raw.

City supporters see it differently. They point to outstanding coaching work, the quality of the players, and the exceptional level produced by the teams Guardiola built over the years.

The financial case has handed the disagreement a new dimension. It is no longer a matter of sporting comparisons. The argument now turns on the legitimacy of the circumstances in which some of those successes were achieved, and on the decisions that may come at the end of the legal process.