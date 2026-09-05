AFP
Andoni Iraola praises lethal Alexander Isak as quickfire brace secures crucial first Liverpool win
Iraola hails Isak’s impact and goalscoring potential
Isak was the undisputed star of the show at Portman Road, netting twice within the first ten minutes to put the game out of reach for the hosts. Speaking after the final whistle, Iraola was quick to praise the Swedish international, who arrived at Anfield for a British-record £125 million fee from Newcastle United. The striker’s clinical finishing demonstrated why the club were so determined to bring him to Merseyside, and his manager believes there is much more to come if he stays healthy.
The Spaniard emphasized that his expectations for Isak extend beyond just scoring goals, highlighting the importance of the forward’s overall work rate. "Yes, with Alex, if he’s fit, if he’s available, if he’s in good shape, I think he will produce the numbers," Iraola told reporters. "My demands with Alex will not be about the goals, probably. It will be about other things, I will demand other things so we can play well and if we play well, we are in good positions, the goals will come. I think he has to contribute to the collective and when everyone helps, I think after the goals and the other stuff will come."
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Relief for Iraola after securing first win
For Iraola, the victory brought a tangible sense of relief as he secured his first three points since taking over the reins at Liverpool. Having previously experienced a difficult start during his tenure at Bournemouth, the manager was keen to avoid a similar narrative on Merseyside. He acknowledged that the team had learned their lessons from previous outings, where conceding early had made life difficult, and praised the professional manner in which they managed the second half against a spirited Ipswich side.
Reflecting on the psychological boost of the win, Iraola admitted his relief: "Definitely. That couldn't happen today because I think two points also don't reflect our two first games, but it was the points we had. So, definitely we couldn't lose any more today and I'm happy because I believe we controlled quite well the game."
The manager reflects on a professional performance
The victory was built on a lightning-fast start that saw the visitors effectively kill the contest within the opening ten minutes. Reflecting on the display, the Spanish coach emphasised that the team had successfully addressed defensive lapses that had plagued their previous outings.
"Yes, very pleased with the win, obviously. We needed this win and as well with the performance – especially first half we have been a very good team," Iraola said. "We put a lot of pressure to the opposition and I think we started really strong in the game. I think that we learned, probably, the lessons from the last two games where we conceded early goals and today we didn't want this to happen, and we were really strong in the first half. In the second half also, I think in a different way."
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Champions League preparations begin
The clean sheet, Liverpool's first since early April, provides a vital foundation as the squad prepares for the return of European football. Attention now shifts immediately to Wednesday’s blockbuster Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield. However, the squad for that competition has already raised eyebrows, with Federico Chiesa left out of Liverpool's squad for the league phase alongside veteran midfielder Wataru Endo.
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