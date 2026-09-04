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Isak double fires Liverpool to first Premier League win as Barcola makes Reds debut
Isak finds his rhythm in record-breaking style
Isak produced his most devastating performance since joining Liverpool from Newcastle United for a British record £125m transfer fee 12 months ago. The Swedish international looked sharp from the first whistle, silencing critics who had questioned his impact since his high-profile move to Anfield. By beating Kjell Scherpen twice in the opening nine minutes, the striker essentially ended the contest before the newly promoted hosts could even find their footing in the match.
The victory in Suffolk also marked a significant milestone for Andoni Iraola, securing his first win in charge of Liverpool. By taking all three points, Iraola avoided becoming the club's first manager since Brendan Rodgers to fail to win any of his opening three Premier League matches.
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Gakpo and Isak combination proves lethal
Liverpool opened the scoring within six minutes when Isak drilled a finish past Scherpen at his near post following an incisive pass from Cody Gakpo. It was a notable moment for the Reds, marking the first time they had taken the lead in a Premier League fixture this term after falling behind in their opening draws against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle.
Just three minutes later, the dynamic duo combined once more to double the visitors' lead and stun the Portman Road crowd. The precise delivery was the third time this season that Gakpo - who was linked with a summer switch to Manchester City - has set up the Swedish striker in the Premier League.
Araujo stands firm on full debut
While the frontline caught the eye, Liverpool's backline was equally crucial in securing the clean sheet. The hosts came close to pulling one back on the half-hour mark, only for Ronald Araujo to produce a vital last-ditch block on his full debut to deny Daizen Maeda at the far post.
Isak was then denied a hat-trick shortly before the break when the assistant referee flagged for offside after he turned in Florian Wirtz's low delivery. Despite the ruled-out effort, Liverpool maintained complete command of the contest.
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Barcola bows in as Liverpool look ahead
Liverpool supporters were given further encouragement in the final 25 minutes as new arrival Bradley Barcola made his debut. The French forward, who completed a £123m move from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday, was introduced from the bench to a warm reception from the travelling fans.
The result moves Liverpool up to fifth in the Premier League table with five points, while Ipswich remain 13th on three points. The Reds now turn their attention to European action as they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, before returning to league duties against Fulham at Anfield on 12 September.
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