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Newcastle United v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
Translated by

Amid speculation over a return to Saudi Arabia: Newcastle fans put Yaisle in an awkward position

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United
Crystal Palace
Newcastle United
Premier League
M. Jaissle
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
England
Germany
Saudi Arabia

The price of defeat against Aston Villa

Seven rounds into the Premier League season, the sack talk has begun. Several clubs have watched their results slide, and the managers are feeling the heat.

The "Mirror" canvassed its writers on the bosses most likely to go, and one name stood out: Matthias Jaissle, the Newcastle manager.

Last Saturday brought real embarrassment for Jaissle. Aston Villa won 1-0, and the discontent on the terraces boiled over. Magpies supporters jeered the German at the final whistle, frustrated by sliding results and a dwindling league position.

  • Yaisle faces the pressure

    Nathan Ridley believes Jaissle has inherited a difficult task from Eddie Howe, and Newcastle's stated ambition to become the "best club in the world" by 2030 leaves him with little time.

    The German coach needs quick results. A run of upcoming matches could decide his fate.

    Four away trips await, against Fulham and Crystal Palace, broken up by two fixtures against Everton in the cup and the league.


    Fail to pick up at least two wins in that spell, Ridley reckons, and Jaissle could find himself in serious trouble. A tougher run follows: Arsenal, Brighton and Manchester United, all the way to the Sunderland derby.

    Read also: Video: "Checkmate" and Salah's mask: Trabzon whip Besiktas with fiery messages

  • Speculation over a return to the Saudi league

    With pressure mounting on Matthias Jaissle at Newcastle, speculation has resurfaced about the German coach's connection to the Saudi Pro League, particularly with his former club Al-Ahli.

    Former Al-Shabab and Saudi national team star Ahmed Atif told the Dawrina Ghair programme: "It seems that Jaissle is doing his warm-up exercises to return to the Saudi league. He is a coach and he has ideas. He could return to Al-Ahli." Atif added, however, that he would not bring the German back himself, given the way he left.

    A section of Al-Ahli's fans share that desire. They launched a campaign on X calling for his return after his defeat to Aston Villa.

    Jaissle walked out on Al-Ahli in shocking fashion less than two weeks before the current season kicked off, taking the Newcastle job after failing to agree fresh terms with the Saudi club. He led them for three years, winning the AFC Champions League Elite twice along with the Saudi Super Cup.

    Read also: "He seized my island for nothing": Brazil star calls on the police against a presidential candidate

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25 Oct 2026

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