AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: AmaZulu vs Pirates Date: February 3, 2026 Kick-off: 19h30 SA Time Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban
How to watch AmaZulu vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
AmaZulu team news & squads
This will be a massive game for former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, who is hoping to get a win and go top of the PSL table.
Usuthu might give a debut to Zimbabwe international Mason Mushore and Brazilian Gustavo Lopes, who joined in the January transfer window.
AmaZulu probable XI: Johnson, Allan, Fielies, Mthethwa, Radebe, Mhlongo, Bern, Hanamub, Maqokola, Ngwenya, Mashigo.
Pirates team news & squads
It is interesting to see if new signings Andre de Jong and Daniel Msendami might start after their impressive cameo in the win over Magesi in the last outing.
"With fixtures coming in thick and fast, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could shuffle his pack on Tuesday, giving minutes to the likes of new signing Mpho Chabatsane, who appeared on the bench in the two previous matches, while midfielders Sihle Nduli and Selaelo Rasebotja continue to recover from their respective injuries," the club further updated.
Pirates Probable XI: Chaine, Van Rooyen, Seema, Sibisi, Ndaba, Mbatha, Makhaula, Moremi, Appollis, Mofokeng, Mbuthuma
Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates are currently the most in-form team in the Premier Soccer League, having gone 12 games without tasting defeat. Bucs started the year with a 0-0 draw with Sekhukhune United before beating Magesi FC 2-0 last weekend.
Usuthu have won four out of their last five PSL matches, losing just once in the process.
In the head-to-head record, "Pirates will be determined to continue their dominance over their hosts, having gone over a decade since they last suffered defeat in the fixture. Since going down 1-0 at the start of the 2013/14 season, the Buccaneers have gone on their longest ongoing unbeaten streak against a current Premiership team," the club's media team confirmed.
"They have faced Usuthu 19 times since their last defeat, winning nine games and drawing 10. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit has, however, proven to be a tough nut to crack on their own turf, where they have held the Soweto Giants to seven of the 10 stalemates, including one in the most recent fixture between the two sides.
"Despite failing to get over the line in most of their recent visits to AmaZulu, Pirates have managed to find the net in all but two games played in Durban during this period and have tallied up 13 goals while only conceding seven," they concluded.
