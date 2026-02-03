Goal.com
AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Buccaneers are set for the Premier Soccer League's mid-week test as they play Usuthu on Tuesday in Durban. Interestingly, the Arthur Zwane-led team have been doing quite well this season and a victory for them will take them to the top of the table with 33 points. However, the Soweto giants are aware they can't let that happen if they are to stand a chance of winning the league.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Orlando Pirates and Magesi FC, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
  • Kick-off time

    Game: AmaZulu vs Pirates
    Date: February 3, 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban
  • How to watch AmaZulu vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    You can also follow LIVE proceedings by GOAL here.

  • Gustavo Lopes, AmaZulu, January 2026AmaZulu

    AmaZulu team news & squads

    This will be a massive game for former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, who is hoping to get a win and go top of the PSL table.

    Usuthu might give a debut to Zimbabwe international Mason Mushore and Brazilian Gustavo Lopes, who joined in the January transfer window.

    AmaZulu probable XI: Johnson, Allan, Fielies, Mthethwa, Radebe, Mhlongo, Bern, Hanamub, Maqokola, Ngwenya, Mashigo.

  • Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates team news & squads

    It is interesting to see if new signings Andre de Jong and Daniel Msendami might start after their impressive cameo in the win over Magesi in the last outing.

    "With fixtures coming in thick and fast, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could shuffle his pack on Tuesday, giving minutes to the likes of new signing Mpho Chabatsane, who appeared on the bench in the two previous matches, while midfielders Sihle Nduli and Selaelo Rasebotja continue to recover from their respective injuries," the club further updated.

    Pirates Probable XI: Chaine, Van Rooyen, Seema, Sibisi, Ndaba, Mbatha, Makhaula, Moremi, Appollis, Mofokeng, Mbuthuma

  • Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Orlando Pirates

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Orlando Pirates are currently the most in-form team in the Premier Soccer League, having gone 12 games without tasting defeat. Bucs started the year with a 0-0 draw with Sekhukhune United before beating Magesi FC 2-0 last weekend.

    Usuthu have won four out of their last five PSL matches, losing just once in the process.

    In the head-to-head record, "Pirates will be determined to continue their dominance over their hosts, having gone over a decade since they last suffered defeat in the fixture. Since going down 1-0 at the start of the 2013/14 season, the Buccaneers have gone on their longest ongoing unbeaten streak against a current Premiership team," the club's media team confirmed.

    "They have faced Usuthu 19 times since their last defeat, winning nine games and drawing 10. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit has, however, proven to be a tough nut to crack on their own turf, where they have held the Soweto Giants to seven of the 10 stalemates, including one in the most recent fixture between the two sides.

    "Despite failing to get over the line in most of their recent visits to AmaZulu, Pirates have managed to find the net in all but two games played in Durban during this period and have tallied up 13 goals while only conceding seven," they concluded.

