Andre de Jong, Daniel Msendami and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

Predicting Orlando Pirates XI against AmaZulu in PSL outing: New signings to replace Tshepang Moremi and Relebohile Mofokeng against ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach team?

The Sea Robbers are set for a top-of-the-table clash with Arthur Zwane's Usuthu on Tuesday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. A win for either side takes them to the top of the league standings. We have a look at how Abdeslam Ouaddou might line up his men, hoping to get maximum points.

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Goalkeeper: Sipho Chaine

    The Bafana Bafana international has no competition in goal, and chances are slim that Abdeslam Ouaddou will replace him against high-flying AmaZulu.

  • Deano van Rooyen, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    Right-Back: Deano van Rooyen

    Despite getting subbed in the 2-0 win over Magesi in favour of compatriot Kamogelo Sebelebele, the former Stellenbosch captain is expected to start on Tuesday.

    He is getting back to his best.

  • Nkosikhona Ndaba, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Left-Back: Nkosikhona Ndaba

    When fit, coach Ouaddou prefers Ndaba over veteran Namibia international Deon Hotto.

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Centre-Back: Lebone Seema

    Seema needed little time to stake his place in the starting team, and even with the exit of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, the 24-year-old has done a good job alongside Nkosinathi Sibisi.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates & Phillip Ndlondlo, Marumo GallantsBackpagepix

    Central Midfielder: Thalente Mbatha

    A proper number 8 who gives absolutely everything both defensively and offensively.

  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Central Midfielder: Makhehlene Makhaula

    In the absence of the injured Sihle Nduli, the veteran midfielder has always stepped in to do the job when required. One of the club's key players.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates

    Attacking Midfielder: Relebohile Mofokeng

    Mofokeng was in devastating form against Magesi, assisting and scoring in front of the home supporters. 

    He surely can't be rested in this game owing to his versatility. 

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Left Wing: Tshepang Moemi

    Moremi's direct runs, venomous shot and commitment at the club have seen him get regular play-time.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 28-ZWE-RSAAFP

    Right-Wing: Oswin Appollis

    The Bafana Bafana international was handed a starting berth against Magesi and he could retain his place in the team.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Striker: Yanela Mbuthuma

    Mbuthuma took his chance against Dikwena Tsa Meetse really well, and on another day, he could have easily bagged a brace.

