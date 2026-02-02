Predicting Orlando Pirates XI against AmaZulu in PSL outing: New signings to replace Tshepang Moremi and Relebohile Mofokeng against ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach team?
- Backpage
Goalkeeper: Sipho Chaine
The Bafana Bafana international has no competition in goal, and chances are slim that Abdeslam Ouaddou will replace him against high-flying AmaZulu.
- Backpagepix
Right-Back: Deano van Rooyen
Despite getting subbed in the 2-0 win over Magesi in favour of compatriot Kamogelo Sebelebele, the former Stellenbosch captain is expected to start on Tuesday.
He is getting back to his best.
- Backpagepix
Left-Back: Nkosikhona Ndaba
When fit, coach Ouaddou prefers Ndaba over veteran Namibia international Deon Hotto.
- Backpagepix
Centre-Back: Lebone Seema
Seema needed little time to stake his place in the starting team, and even with the exit of Mbekezeli Mbokazi, the 24-year-old has done a good job alongside Nkosinathi Sibisi.
- Backpagepix
Central Midfielder: Thalente Mbatha
A proper number 8 who gives absolutely everything both defensively and offensively.
- Backpagepix
Central Midfielder: Makhehlene Makhaula
In the absence of the injured Sihle Nduli, the veteran midfielder has always stepped in to do the job when required. One of the club's key players.
- Orlando Pirates
Attacking Midfielder: Relebohile Mofokeng
Mofokeng was in devastating form against Magesi, assisting and scoring in front of the home supporters.
He surely can't be rested in this game owing to his versatility.
- Backpage
Left Wing: Tshepang Moemi
Moremi's direct runs, venomous shot and commitment at the club have seen him get regular play-time.
- AFP
Right-Wing: Oswin Appollis
The Bafana Bafana international was handed a starting berth against Magesi and he could retain his place in the team.
- Backpage
Striker: Yanela Mbuthuma
Mbuthuma took his chance against Dikwena Tsa Meetse really well, and on another day, he could have easily bagged a brace.