Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African top-tier, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date: 24 February 2026 Kick-off: 19h30 SA Time Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban
How to watch AmaZulu vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 208
Or you can follow updates here at GOAL.
AmaZulu team news & squads
Former Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has no new injuries to trouble him, and with no suspensions, he will most probably sustain the team that played Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup.
Veteran attacker Hendrick Ekstein, who was on target against the Natal Rich Boys, will be a player to watch.
AmaZulu Possible XI: Johnson, Allan, Fielies, Mthethwa, Radebe, Maqokola, Bern, Hanamub, Mhlongo, Ngwenya, Ekstein.
Sundowns team news & squads
Coach Cardoso regretted making changes in the Nedbank Cup loss to TS Galaxy last weekend, meaning he will not take a risk in this fixture.
The Brazilians are still set to be without the injured Keanu Cupido, as Zuko Mdunyelwa continues to recover as well. No recent news regarding the availability of Mothobi Mvala.
Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Ndamane, Kekana, Mokoena, Adams, Zwane, Matthews, Leon, Santos.
Head-to-head and recent form
AmaZulu are having a good run across all competitions, having won four out of five recent games across all competitions.
The last win was in the Nedbank Cup last weekend against Richards Bay, while the only defeat in the aforementioned number of games came versus Orlando Pirates, where they fell 2-0.
Sundowns have three wins, a draw, and a loss in the last five outings domestically and abroad. Their most recent fixture was a shocking 2-0 loss to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.
In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have beaten AmaZulu in the last five PSL meetings, which gives them an advantage.
