AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

AmaZulu are having a good run across all competitions, having won four out of five recent games across all competitions.

The last win was in the Nedbank Cup last weekend against Richards Bay, while the only defeat in the aforementioned number of games came versus Orlando Pirates, where they fell 2-0.

Sundowns have three wins, a draw, and a loss in the last five outings domestically and abroad. Their most recent fixture was a shocking 2-0 loss to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.

In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have beaten AmaZulu in the last five PSL meetings, which gives them an advantage.