Seth Willis

AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Brazilians' dream to win a treble was ended on Saturday as TS Galaxy knocked them out of the Nedbank Cup in the Round of 16. They are now chasing the CAF Champions League and the Premier Soccer League, hoping to go all the way and deliver. However, they must show their ambition by beating Usuthu on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns in the South African top-tier, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Kick-off time

    Game: AmaZulu vs Mamelodi Sundowns
    Date:24 February 2026
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban
  • How to watch AmaZulu vs Sundowns online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 208

    Or you can follow updates here at GOAL.

  • AmaZulu team news & squads

    Former Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has no new injuries to trouble him, and with no suspensions, he will most probably sustain the team that played Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup.

    Veteran attacker Hendrick Ekstein, who was on target against the Natal Rich Boys, will be a player to watch.

    AmaZulu Possible XI: Johnson, Allan, Fielies, Mthethwa, Radebe, Maqokola, Bern, Hanamub, Mhlongo, Ngwenya, Ekstein.

    Sundowns team news & squads

    Coach Cardoso regretted making changes in the Nedbank Cup loss to TS Galaxy last weekend, meaning he will not take a risk in this fixture.

    The Brazilians are still set to be without the injured Keanu Cupido, as Zuko Mdunyelwa continues to recover as well. No recent news regarding the availability of Mothobi Mvala.

    Sundowns Probable XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Ndamane, Kekana, Mokoena, Adams, Zwane, Matthews, Leon, Santos.

    Head-to-head and recent form

    AmaZulu are having a good run across all competitions, having won four out of five recent games across all competitions.

    The last win was in the Nedbank Cup last weekend against Richards Bay, while the only defeat in the aforementioned number of games came versus Orlando Pirates, where they fell 2-0.

    Sundowns have three wins, a draw, and a loss in the last five outings domestically and abroad. Their most recent fixture was a shocking 2-0 loss to TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16.

    In the head-to-head record, Sundowns have beaten AmaZulu in the last five PSL meetings, which gives them an advantage.

