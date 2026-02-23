Goal.com
Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against AmaZulu: Will Iqraam Rayners and Brayan Leon spearhead Masandawana against ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician's team after TS Galaxy's heartbreak?

The Brazilians were shocked by the Rockets in their Nedbank Cup Round of 16 after falling 2-0. They now need to bounce back against Arthur Zwane's Usuthu in the Premier Soccer League fixture to be staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday. A win will send them to the top of the table after their latest victory over Orlando Pirates.

GOAL takes a look at how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against AmaZulu. 

  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Ronwen Williams, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    The Bafana Bafana captain is set to resume his duties in goal after being rested in the Nedbank Cup outing against Galaxy.

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    Just like his assistant captain at the club, the dependable right-back was not involved but is ready to help the Brazilians against Usuthu.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    The versatile defender is expected to start in the position, as Cardoso wants to ensure his defence is tight to stop AmaZulu from causing an upset.

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    Kekana's experience was missed in the loss against the Rockets, as Cardoso opted to pair Malibongwe Khoza with Divine Lunga, a decision he later regretted owing to blunders made.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Khulumani Ndamane

    The former TS Galaxy defender has delivered alongside Kekana, explaining why it will be tough for Keanu Cupido to get his slot back.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    The Bafana Bafana star is expected to make his 23rd appearance for the Brazilians, but will have to improve on his form in front of the goal, having scored two so far.

  • Jayden Adams, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Jayden Adams

    The versatile midfielder has relegated Marcelo Allende to the bench with his consistent displays in recent fixtures.

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, June 2025Getty

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Themba Zwane

    Despite starting from the bench against the Rockets, the 36-year-old did well when he came in from the bench. Will Cardoso risk him against Usuthu?

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Nuno Santos

    Since his move to Sundowns, Santos has been one of the players who have made the team tick in the final third. An intelligent player for Cardoso.

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    He is one of Cardoso's favourite players despite managing a goal and an assist in his last 14 matches.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon

    The Colombian is the most in-form striker in the PSL right now, having scored six goals in eight games for Sundowns across all competitions.

