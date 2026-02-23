Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against AmaZulu: Will Iqraam Rayners and Brayan Leon spearhead Masandawana against ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician's team after TS Galaxy's heartbreak?

GOAL takes a look at how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men against AmaZulu.
The Bafana Bafana captain is set to resume his duties in goal after being rested in the Nedbank Cup outing against Galaxy.
Just like his assistant captain at the club, the dependable right-back was not involved but is ready to help the Brazilians against Usuthu.
The versatile defender is expected to start in the position, as Cardoso wants to ensure his defence is tight to stop AmaZulu from causing an upset.
Kekana's experience was missed in the loss against the Rockets, as Cardoso opted to pair Malibongwe Khoza with Divine Lunga, a decision he later regretted owing to blunders made.
The former TS Galaxy defender has delivered alongside Kekana, explaining why it will be tough for Keanu Cupido to get his slot back.
The Bafana Bafana star is expected to make his 23rd appearance for the Brazilians, but will have to improve on his form in front of the goal, having scored two so far.
The versatile midfielder has relegated Marcelo Allende to the bench with his consistent displays in recent fixtures.
Despite starting from the bench against the Rockets, the 36-year-old did well when he came in from the bench. Will Cardoso risk him against Usuthu?
Since his move to Sundowns, Santos has been one of the players who have made the team tick in the final third. An intelligent player for Cardoso.
He is one of Cardoso's favourite players despite managing a goal and an assist in his last 14 matches.
The Colombian is the most in-form striker in the PSL right now, having scored six goals in eight games for Sundowns across all competitions.