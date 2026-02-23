Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI against AmaZulu: Will Iqraam Rayners and Brayan Leon spearhead Masandawana against ex-Kaizer Chiefs tactician's team after TS Galaxy's heartbreak?

The Brazilians were shocked by the Rockets in their Nedbank Cup Round of 16 after falling 2-0. They now need to bounce back against Arthur Zwane's Usuthu in the Premier Soccer League fixture to be staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Tuesday. A win will send them to the top of the table after their latest victory over Orlando Pirates.