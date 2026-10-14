All roads lead to Rome: how did Real Madrid pull off their historic comeback in the Champions League?

Gian Piero Gasperini could not have asked for a better start. Roma's Italian head coach set his side on Real Madrid's midfield from the first whistle, hunting the ball and refusing to let them settle, and it worked superbly.

Jose Mourinho did Gasperini a favour. Real Madrid's Portuguese coach paired Aurelien Tchouameni with Federico Valverde in midfield, and the plan came apart from there.

Neither man, nor England's Jude Bellingham, could carry the ball out from under the Italian press. Real collapsed completely and conceded the opener.

Kylian Mbappe did level it, but the French star's equaliser came from pure individual skill. There was nothing collective about it.

What Real needed was a player of Bernardo Silva or Arda Guler's quality, someone to keep hold of the ball and wriggle out of the pincer movement Roma had built in midfield.