Perugia sit eighth in Serie C Group B on 13 points, well behind leaders Spezia (25) but firmly in the play-off places. The club's management hope performances will improve in the weeks ahead of the January transfer window. "The January window will be important," Gaucci said in August. "If we are near the top, we have already agreed with the shareholders that we will dip into our pockets again to give the team another boost. We must start dreaming again." Gaucci has also paid €800,000 into the club's coffers to shore up its accounts and ensure its financial stability. The club plans to expand the project by establishing an international Academy and building an indoor pitch. Perugia have turned to their past as they dream of a glorious future in the footsteps of the Gaucci family. Controversies and theatrics at press conferences certainly won't be in short supply.