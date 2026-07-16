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'England got lucky' - Alan Shearer admits Argentina deserved semi-final victory as Three Lions legend praises second-half comeback
Argentina's late turnaround ends England's hopes
England's World Cup campaign came to an end after Argentina fought back from a goal down to secure a 2-1 semi-final victory in Atlanta. Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead before Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez turned the match around late on.
Speaking on BBC One after the final whistle, Shearer said Argentina fully deserved their place in the final. The former England captain felt Lionel Scaloni's side controlled large spells of the game and believed the scoreline flattered England.
- AFP
Shearer praises Argentina's composure
Shearer credited Argentina for staying calm after conceding and continuing to trust their approach. He also highlighted the influence of Scaloni's substitutions, which helped swing the game in the defending champions' favour.
"I think the better team won. You have got to be open and honest about it. Their reaction was brilliant, they hit the post a few times and England got lucky," Shearer explained. "How they didn't panic, how they stuck to their game plan, how they believed in what they were doing, and they did it.
"The substitutions worked for them and you have to respect the way they came back into the game. They deserve to be in the final on Sunday as much as it hurts to say that."
England punished after surrendering control
Wayne Rooney shared Shearer's frustration, arguing England failed to manage the game after taking the lead. He believed the team retreated too deep and allowed Argentina to dictate the closing stages.
"We got ourselves in such a good position, and then we didn't know what to do," Rooney said. "We sat back, we allowed them to come onto us. They were creating a number of chances, then we cracked. Really disappointed."
- getty
Argentina prepare for the final
Argentina will now face Spain in the World Cup final after completing their comeback against England. The Three Lions, meanwhile, are preparing to face France in the third-place
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