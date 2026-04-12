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Roberto ManciniKOOORA
Karim Malim

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Al-Sadd’s coach and Italy’s epic run… Mancini draws inspiration from history to defeat Al-Hilal

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A secret recipe in Jeddah

The presence of “The Steadfast Chef” at Al Sadd’s training camp was no casual appearance; it felt like an invisible thread pulling open forgotten chapters of football history—eras when victories were sometimes decided away from the pitch.

Behind the scenes, away from the pre-match clamour, he travels with the Qatari delegation to Jeddah as the custodian of an invisible yet potentially decisive recipe. The move recalls a similar moment in history, when raw talent alone was not enough and Italy required something seemingly simpler yet deeper.

After the Morocco-Senegal crisis, the continent is changing forever.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s star player was ruled out ahead of their clash with Real Madrid.

From Al Sadd’s present training camp to Italy’s old campaigns, the narrative echoes a simple yet profound truth: some victories begin long before the first whistle, perhaps even in the kitchen.

Arab football fans are eagerly awaiting one of the most prominent clashes in Asian football, as Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal face their Qatari counterparts Al-Sadd at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium tomorrow, Monday, in the round of 16 of the 2025–2026 AFC Champions League.

The winner will advance to the quarter-finals to face Japanese side Vissel Kobe, with Jeddah set to host the later stages of the competition.

From La Masia to the stands, one question lingers: what lies ahead for Hamza Abdulkarim?

Paris Saint-Germain snatches a Barcelona target.

  • FBL-TUR-FENERBAHCE-GALATASARAYAFP

    Mancini bolsters Al Sadd’s squad with 10 foreign players

    Al Sadd manager Roberto Mancini has named a 24-man squad with ten foreigners, featuring Brazilian full-back Paulo Otávio, winger Giovanni Henrique, playmaker Claudinho, and Roberto Firmino up front.

    The squad also includes Moroccan centre-back Romain Saïss, Uruguayan midfielder Agustín Soria, Spanish striker Rafa Mochica, French right-back Younes El Hannash, Dutch winger Javiero Delroson and Malian midfielder Mohamed Kamara.

    Fourteen Qatari talents complete the squad, among them 2019 and 2023 Asian Player of the Year Akram Afif, captain Hassan Al-Haydos and right-back Pedro Miguel.

    The full Al Sadd squad is as follows: Saad Al-Dosari, Meshaal Barsham, Youssef Al-Balushi, Karim Mohammed, Pedro Miguel, Roman Saiss, Ahmed Suhail, Paulo Otávio, Tariq Salman, Agustín Soria, Mohamed Kamara, Rafa Mochica, Akram Afif, Hashim Ali, Giovanni Henrique, Claudinho, Roberto Firmino, Younis Al-Hannash, Ali Asad, Javiero Delroson, Khoukhi Boualem, Hassan Al-Haydos, Mohamed Al-Bakri and Abdullah Al-Yazidi.”

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  • Saudi Arabia v Bahrain - FIFA World Cup Asian 3rd Qualifier Group CGetty Images Sport

    A personal chef is travelling with the Al Sadd delegation.

    According to Saudi daily Al-Riyadiah, Al-Sadd have brought a private Tunisian chef with their 55-strong delegation in Jeddah to ensure the squad sticks to its prescribed diet.

    The Tunisian chef travelled with the 55-member delegation—which includes players, coaches and administrative staff—to ensure strict compliance with the team’s nutrition plan.

    Mancini is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for optimal preparation, especially with Al-Hilal missing Mohamed Kanno, Malcom de Oliveira, Kalidou Koulibaly, Nasser Al-Dossari, Sultan Mandash and Youssef Akchichik.

  • FBL-SPAIN-1982 FIFA WORLD CUP-FINAL-ITALY-WEST GERMANYAFP

    The Italian Coach and the 1982 World Cup

    This incident recalls a memorable tale from football history: the 1982 World Cup finals in Spain.

    Italy arrived as outsiders, having previously won the trophy only twice (in 1934 and 1938), yet they added a third star by beating West Germany 3–1 in the final at the Santiago Bernabéu.

    Before a ball was kicked, however, the Azzurri faced an unexpected crisis: customs officials in Barcelona blocked the team’s attempt to import large quantities of pasta to their training camp, prompting concern among the coaching staff about the players’ dietary needs.

    Manager Enzo Bearzot acted quickly, calling on Italian Football Federation officials to intervene, and team chef Lorini was dispatched to source fresh supplies from local markets. The mission succeeded, and the players soon returned to their customary carb-rich meals—a boost that may have fueled their performances on the pitch.

    Despite a stuttering group stage, where they scraped through without a win after three draws against Poland, Peru and Cameroon, the Azzurri then clicked into gear. They knocked out Argentina and Brazil, saw off Poland in the semi-finals, and eventually lifted the trophy at the expense of West Germany.

    Between humour and seriousness, the pasta saga has become one of the famous anecdotes associated with Italy’s triumph, proving that even the smallest details can make all the difference in football.

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