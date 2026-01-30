Al Hilal vs Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

After holding Mamelodi Sundowns to a 2-2 draw at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium a week ago, Al Hilal will host the Premier Soccer League giants for a CAF Champions League group stage encounter.

With five points each, Al Hilal and Sundowns are only separated by goal difference, and the Friday match at Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda is a chance for both sides to go for points that will give them a rather strong position in Group C.

In third place are Saint-Eloi Lupopo, who have four points, meaning they are also a strong contender for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sundowns go into the away fixture motivated following their late win against Sekhukhune United, a result that ensured they remain top of the PSL standings. Since their game in Pretoria, Al Hilal have not engaged in any other match, and that means they will be fresher than Sundowns.

Now, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Al Hilal and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.