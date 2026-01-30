Goal.com
Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Al Hilal vs Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

When the two teams meet in Rwanda, there will be two critical factors to play for: three points and the top position of the group. Both the Sudanese giants and Masandawana have five points, and a winner of the encounter will massively boost their chances of reaching the knockout phase.

After holding Mamelodi Sundowns to a 2-2 draw at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium a week ago, Al Hilal will host the Premier Soccer League giants for a CAF Champions League group stage encounter.

With five points each, Al Hilal and Sundowns are only separated by goal difference, and the Friday match at Amahoro Stadium in Rwanda is a chance for both sides to go for points that will give them a rather strong position in Group C.

In third place are Saint-Eloi Lupopo, who have four points, meaning they are also a strong contender for a place in the quarter-finals.

Sundowns go into the away fixture motivated following their late win against Sekhukhune United, a result that ensured they remain top of the PSL standings. Since their game in Pretoria, Al Hilal have not engaged in any other match, and that means they will be fresher than Sundowns.

Now, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Al Hilal and Mamelodi Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Teboho Mokoena and Abdelrazig Taha, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Al HilalBackpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:Al Hilal vs Mamelodi Sundowns
    Date:January 30, 2026
    Kick-off:21h00 SA Time
    Venue:Amahoro Stadium
  • How to watch Sundowns vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's Channel 209
  • Al Hilal, January 2026Al Hilal SC

    Al Hilal team news & squads

    After a strong show in Pretoria, Al Hilal Omdurman coach Laurentiu Reghecampf has every reason to believe his charges are capable of going for three points. However, the tactician will have to look for an alternative in the matchday squad, as Emmanuel Flomo was red-carded in the 85th minute against Sundowns.

    Al Hilal possible XI: Ouedraogo, Ebuela, Ahmed, Karshom, Luzolo, Alhassan, Omer, Khidir, Girumugisha, Coulibaly, Abdelrahman

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Mamelodi Sundowns team news & squads

    Sundowns' head coach Miguel Cardoso should be scratching his head over who should start, given how some players have performed in recent games. Divine Lunga, who was preferred to Aubrey Modiba in the game against Sekhukhune United, had a stellar performance and was named the Man of the Match.

    When Khuliso Mudau was rested for the midweek game, Thapelo Morena was deployed as a right back, and he too had a decent outing.

    However, given the stakes this game carries, Cardoso will not want to gamble too much, and the Portuguese tactician is expected to deploy his usual strong line-up. 

    Sundowns' possible XI: Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Kekana, Cupido, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Sales, Matthews, Leon

  • Al Hilal, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Al Hilal SC

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The Tshwane giants are unbeaten in their last ten games across all competitions and will be keen to keep this record running when they clash with Al Hilal again on Friday.

    Meanwhile, the draw in Pretoria over a week ago against Sundowns ended Al Hilal's eight-match winning streak. The winning run had been registered in the Rwandan Premier League, where Al Hilal are participating, given the political instability back in Sudan.

    DateMatchCompetition
    February 13, 2021Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 Al HilalCAF Champions League
    February 4, 2021Al Hilal 0-0 Mamelodi SundownsCAF Champions League
    March 19, 2022Al Hilal 2-4 Mamelodi SundownsCAF Champions League
    February 11, 2023Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Al HilalCAF Champions League
    March 18, 2023Al Hilal 1-1 Mamelodi SundownsCAF Champions League
    January 23, 2026Mamelodi Sundowns 2-2 Al HilalCAF Champions League
  • Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

