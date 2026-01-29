Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Al Hilal Omdurman as Masandawana seek to recover from CAF Champions League slump - Will Miguel Cardoso's squad rotation earn Themba Zwane a starting spot?

The Brazilians enter the second round of Group stage fixtures in this continental tournament that has eluded them since they were crowned African champions in 2016. They are now on the road, away at Al Hilal whom they meet in this Group C encounter at Amahoro Stadium, in Rwanda, on Friday. They go into this match against the backdrop of being held 2-2 at home by the same opponents last week, a result which saw fans baying for the head of coach Miguel Cardoso.