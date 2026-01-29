Goal.com
Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Al Hilal Omdurman as Masandawana seek to recover from CAF Champions League slump - Will Miguel Cardoso's squad rotation earn Themba Zwane a starting spot?

The Brazilians enter the second round of Group stage fixtures in this continental tournament that has eluded them since they were crowned African champions in 2016. They are now on the road, away at Al Hilal whom they meet in this Group C encounter at Amahoro Stadium, in Rwanda, on Friday. They go into this match against the backdrop of being held 2-2 at home by the same opponents last week, a result which saw fans baying for the head of coach Miguel Cardoso.

GOAL predicts how Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could line up his men after being unpredictable in his selections since the turn of the new year.

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams

    After missing out on the midweek Premier Soccer League win over Sekhukhune United, the Bafana custodian could be back to face players who beat him twice last week.

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau

    Another player who was rested for the midweek assignment, Mudau returns energised to help the Brazilians pick their first set of maximum points away in this group.

  • Aubrey Modiba, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba

    This could be a tricky decision for Cardoso who has to choose between Modiba and Divine Lunga who raised his hand up for regular football when he was named Man of the Match against Sekhukhune.

  • Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana

    Kekana's experience is something the Portuguese coach can always rely on in such demanding continental games.

  • Keanu Cupido, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido

    After Cupido's central defence partnership with Kekana saw Al Hilal breaching them twice, the two would be on high guard this time around, together with their wing-backs and Williams.

  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena

    The gritty linkman scored his trademark spectacular strike against Hilal last week and the Sudanese giants would be wary of the danger he poses. 

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende

    The Chilean can be trusted on occasions when Sundowns are desperate for maximum points like this trip to Rwanda.

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos

    The Portuguese midfielder can be trusted to help the Brazilians dominate in the middle of the park while supplying the forwards to score goals.

  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales

    The Brazilian forward can be reliable for goals as Sundowns seek to be more prolific in this match and Hilal know him after he scored in the reverse fixture.

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews

    The speedy winger is a player Cardoso has full trust in, even when he struggles for assists and goals, leaving him under pressure to justify his selection.

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon

    The Colombian is in the hunt for his first Champions League goal, having scored in his two PSL matches.

