Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Al Hilal Omdurman as Masandawana seek to recover from CAF Champions League slump - Will Miguel Cardoso's squad rotation earn Themba Zwane a starting spot?
GOALKEEPER: Ronwen Williams
After missing out on the midweek Premier Soccer League win over Sekhukhune United, the Bafana custodian could be back to face players who beat him twice last week.
RIGHT-BACK: Khuliso Mudau
Another player who was rested for the midweek assignment, Mudau returns energised to help the Brazilians pick their first set of maximum points away in this group.
LEFT-BACK: Aubrey Modiba
This could be a tricky decision for Cardoso who has to choose between Modiba and Divine Lunga who raised his hand up for regular football when he was named Man of the Match against Sekhukhune.
CENTRE-BACK: Grant Kekana
Kekana's experience is something the Portuguese coach can always rely on in such demanding continental games.
CENTRE-BACK: Keanu Cupido
After Cupido's central defence partnership with Kekana saw Al Hilal breaching them twice, the two would be on high guard this time around, together with their wing-backs and Williams.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Teboho Mokoena
The gritty linkman scored his trademark spectacular strike against Hilal last week and the Sudanese giants would be wary of the danger he poses.
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Marcelo Allende
The Chilean can be trusted on occasions when Sundowns are desperate for maximum points like this trip to Rwanda.
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Nuno Santos
The Portuguese midfielder can be trusted to help the Brazilians dominate in the middle of the park while supplying the forwards to score goals.
RIGHT ATTACKER: Arthur Sales
The Brazilian forward can be reliable for goals as Sundowns seek to be more prolific in this match and Hilal know him after he scored in the reverse fixture.
LEFT-ATTACKER: Tashreeq Matthews
The speedy winger is a player Cardoso has full trust in, even when he struggles for assists and goals, leaving him under pressure to justify his selection.
CENTRE-FORWARD: Brayan Leon
The Colombian is in the hunt for his first Champions League goal, having scored in his two PSL matches.