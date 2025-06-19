Al-Hilal back in for Theo Hernandez despite rejection as full-back faces being frozen out at AC Milan after Atletico Madrid move falls through
Al-Hilal have refused to give up on their interest in AC Milan left back Theo Hernandez as negotiations with Atletico Madrid failed to take off.
- Al-Hilal continue to be interested in Hernandez
- Full-back rejected their offer to stay in Europe
- Negotiations with Atletico Madrid fall through