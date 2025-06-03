Theo Hernandez to consider Newcastle and Atletico Madrid offers as AC Milan full-back prepares to reject €20m salary offer from Al-Hilal
AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez is poised to say "no" to Al-Hilal's offer as he considers offers from Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid.
- Theo Hernandez might reject lucrative Saudi offer
- There was an agreement between Milan and Al-Hilal
- Newcastle and Atletico interested in the defender