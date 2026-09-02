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Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Ollie Watkins marks dream Al-Hilal debut with goal as Saudi Pro League giants sweep aside Al-Ahli

O. Watkins
Al Hilal vs Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League

England forward Ollie Watkins announced his arrival in the Saudi Pro League in style, coming off the bench to score on his debut in Al-Hilal's convincing 3-0 triumph over Al-Ahli. The £51 million summer signing from Aston Villa sealed all three points with a late header, maintaining the league leaders' perfect start to the domestic campaign.

  • Striker nets debut goal

    Watkins marked his dream Saudi Pro League debut with a goal as Al-Hilal swept aside rivals Al-Ahli in a convincing 3-0 victory on Tuesday night. Introduced from the bench at half-time by Simone Inzaghi, the 30-year-old forward rose to head home Sultan Mandash's delivery at the back post four minutes from time. His late strike added to first-half efforts from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Crysencio Summerville to seal an emphatic home win.

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  • Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Watkins hails Saudi standard

    Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Watkins shared his delight at making an immediate impact: "I'm happy to be here. Amazing start. I'm looking forward to many more games here at home. It's been a good start."

    The England international also praised the level of competition and the vocal home support: "Very good. The standard here today was as good as in the Premier League, to be honest. Very physical, demanding and the quality was top. Amazing.

    "I didn't expect it to be like that when I first came onto the pitch. I checked out the pitch before the game. The atmosphere was amazing. The fans were calling my name. Amazing start."

  • New chapter opens up

    Watkins' £51 million switch brought an end to an illustrious Villa career, leaving as the club's all-time Premier League top scorer after lifting the Europa League trophy. Manager Unai Emery admitted to shedding "small tears" upon parting ways with the "fantastic" striker amid a summer of high-profile departures, including Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans, Lucas Digne, and Emiliano Martinez.

    Meanwhile, former club Exeter City confirmed their FIFA solidarity windfall from the deal will "be used to protect and strengthen the long-term security of the club".

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  • Al Hilal v Al Ahli - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Leaders target away momentum

    The commanding victory keeps Al-Hilal perched at the summit of the Saudi Pro League standings with a flawless 12 points from four matches. Inzaghi's side now turn their attention to a testing-away fixture against Al-Shabab on Friday, September 4. Having opened his account in clinical fashion, Watkins will be pushing for his first competitive start as the league leaders look to extend their winning streak before the international break.

Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab crest
Al Shabab
ALS
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Riyadh crest
Al Riyadh
ALR