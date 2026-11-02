Al-Hilal or Barcelona? Felix's dream without guarantees

Sport commented: "This potential move conflicts with the player's desire to regain his presence on the European stage, according to reports which indicated that his agent Jorge Mendes has explored the possibility of avoiding a contract extension, in order to keep the options for departure open."

Barcelona remain firmly in Felix's thinking. He cherishes special memories from his previous spell at the club, and a return to the Camp Nou sits high among his personal ambitions. That desire has yet to translate into a concrete move, with the financial complications surrounding any deal proving a serious obstacle.

Al-Nassr want to extend his contract. Al-Hilal could enter the race. The player himself dreams of a European return. Felix's future looks wide open over the coming months, and the Barcelona dream still stands without any guarantee it will come true.

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