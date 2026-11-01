Next matches ITT AFC Champions League Elite 13:15 ALA

All eyes turn to the heavyweight clash between Al Ain of the UAE and Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite. This one carries a special historic weight. The rivalry runs deep, and their previous meetings have been so tight that neither side has managed to establish any clear edge.

The stakes stretch beyond the continental standings. Six previous encounters have been split between wins and draws, leaving the two teams locked in an even historic battle. Now each goes into this one chasing the breakthrough that finally tilts the head-to-head record their way.

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