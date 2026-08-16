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Ajax surprise Mika Godts with PSG-themed banner beneath Eiffel Tower following blockbuster transfer
Iconic Parisian tribute for Belgian starlet
In a move rarely seen in the modern transfer market, Ajax have gone above and beyond to celebrate the departure of Godts to Paris Saint-Germain. The Dutch giants took over a section of the Seine quayside, right in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, to deploy a massive banner dedicated to the 21-year-old winger.
The display was meticulously designed, featuring the traditional red, blue, and white stripes associated with the Parisian club, serving as a bridge between Godts' past in Amsterdam and his prestigious future in the French capital.
This grand gesture follows a flurry of digital tributes from the Eredivisie side, who have spent the last 24 hours flooding social media with highlights and emotional messages for the Belgian international. "Ajax will always be your home," the club shared in one post, while another encouraged him to "bring your talent to PSG."
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Financial details and contract length revealed
The transfer represents a significant investment for Luis Enrique’s side, who are continuing to overhaul their attacking options with young, elite talent. The deal for the Belgian winger is worth an initial €45m, though could eventually reach €55m once various performance-related add-ons are met. Godts has committed his long-term future to the Parc des Princes, putting pen to paper on a contract that runs until 2031.
The 21-year-old’s arrival in Paris was not the only major business conducted by the club during a frantic 24-hour period. His signing was confirmed alongside the acquisition of World Cup winner Ferran Torres from Barcelona, signaling a major statement of intent from the French champions.
Godts reacts to "best club in the world" move
Speaking shortly after his arrival at the Parc des Princes, the Louvain-born attacker struggled to hide his delight at the move. "I am very happy to be here, I thank President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and Luis Enrique," Godts explained in his first official interview. "They showed me that they wanted me to be here at Paris Saint-Germain. When PSG called me, I was happy. It's the best club in the world. It's a real joy."
His departure has left a significant void at Ajax, a sentiment echoed by their technical director, Jordi Cruyff. The club admitted they were largely powerless to prevent the move once the Parisian giants made their interest concrete.
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Tactical reshuffle and the Barcola question
The arrival of Godts adds further intrigue to the future of Bradley Barcola, who has been heavily linked with a sensational move to the Premier League. With Godts and Torres now officially in the building, the competition for places in Luis Enrique's front three has reached fever pitch.
The Belgian's ability to play across the line, combined with his incredible output in the Eredivisie last year - where he was one of only three players to hit 15 goals and 15 assists in a single campaign since 2011 - makes him a direct threat to the established order.
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