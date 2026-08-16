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Paris Saint-Germain complete €55m deal for Belgian sensation Mika Godts from Ajax as Bradley Barcola exit looms
Ajax starlet completes Paris switch
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed the arrival of Belgium winger Godts from Ajax in a deal that could eventually reach €55 million (£47m) with add-ons, according to the Eredivisie giants. The 21-year-old talent has committed his future to the Parc des Princes by signing a five-year contract.
Speaking to the club's official website, Godts expressed his excitement about the move. "I feel incredibly proud to be joining one of the best clubs in the world," he said. "I can't wait to wear these colours and experience the Parc des Princes and its supporters. I'll give my all on the pitch to repay the faith placed in me by President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique."
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Breakout campaign earns elite move
Godts arrives in the French capital following a sensational year in the Netherlands, where he established himself as one of the most productive wide players in European football. During his breakout campaign in the Eredivisie last season, he registered 17 goals and 15 assists, becoming one of only three players in Ajax history to reach 15 goals and 15 assists in a single season since 2010-11.
Ajax technical director Jordi Cruyff admitted that the club were powerless to stop the move once PSG formalised their interest. "Mika is an excellent player with very specific qualities, and we are going to miss him tremendously," Cruyff explained. "We did not want to lose him and would have preferred to keep him here for at least another season. However, when you perform at Ajax at such a high level, clubs of this caliber come knocking."
World Cup winner Torres joins for €50m
The acquisition of Godts was announced just hours after the French giants officially completed the signing of Ferran Torres from Barcelona for a total package worth approximately €50 million. Torres, who famously scored the winner in the 2026 World Cup final, has also signed a five-year deal through to 2031.
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Barcola future in doubt amid Liverpool interest
The sudden influx of attackers, including former Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche, has cast further doubt over the future of Bradley Barcola. The France international has found himself lower in the pecking order under Luis Enrique, and reports suggest the France international is open to a move to Liverpool this summer.
Reports indicate that PSG currently value Barcola at a staggering £140m, a figure that far exceeds Liverpool's current expectations. While the Reds have held preliminary talks with the player's representatives, they will need to negotiate a massive reduction in the asking price to make the deal feasible.
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