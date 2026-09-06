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Ainsley Maitland-Niles scores stunning late equaliser on debut to deny Manchester United victory against Everton
Late drama haunts Carrick's men
Manchester United's defensive concerns continue to mount after Michael Carrick's side surrendered a late lead to draw 2-2 with Everton on Sunday. In a match defined by spectacular finishing, the Red Devils appeared to have the three points secured until Maitland-Niles produced a moment of magic in the dying seconds.
The visitors had looked the more polished side for long periods of the first half, though they struggled to turn possession into clear-cut opportunities. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were the primary architects of United's attack, with the latter almost opening the scoring inside eight minutes when his effort hit the crossbar following a knockdown from Mbeumo - marking the 24th time United have struck the woodwork since the start of last season, more than any other Premier League team.
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Mbeumo provides the spark
United wasted no time asserting themselves after the interval, taking the lead in the 46th minute. Mbeumo showed his clinical edge, cutting inside from the flank before drilling a low, precise effort past Jordan Pickford into the bottom corner. The goal seemed to settle the Red Devils, who briefly looked capable of running away with the contest.
Everton refused to buckle and slowly clawed their way back into the game, aided by a numerical advantage when Fernandes was forced off temporarily for treatment on a bloodied ankle. The pressure eventually told in the 83rd minute when Tyrique George found the net with an audacious strike.
Sesko thinks he has the winner
Responding to the equaliser, Carrick introduced Sesko and Patrick Dorgu to provide fresh impetus in the final third. The move initially paid dividends in the 88th minute when Shaw, eager to atone for his part in George's goal, surged forward to support the attack. After being found by Fernandes on the overlap, the left-back floated a cross into the heart of the box, hanging a high ball over the center of the area for Sesko to pounce on and open his account for the season.
In the final seconds of the match, Maitland-Niles announced himself to the Everton faithful in sensational style. Capitalising on Sesko's failure to close down space on the edge of the area, the former Arsenal midfielder - who arrived from Lyon on transfer deadline day - set himself before unleashing a 'postage stamp' laser into the top corner.
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Crucial week ahead for Carrick's side
The draw leaves United frustrated ahead of a pivotal week in their campaign. Carrick must now rally his troops for the start of the UEFA Champions League group phase at Old Trafford this Thursday, followed by a high-stakes Derby Day clash next Sunday.
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