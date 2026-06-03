Agent reveals stance on Elias Mokwana's future: 'He’s not going to Esperance anymore'
- Backpage
The end of the road in Tunisia
Elias Mokwana’s nightmare chapter in Tunisia is officially coming to a close. Despite joining Esperance de Tunis with massive expectations in July 2024, the move turned into a source of frustration for the South African international.
Struggles with regular game time and administrative issues, including reports of unpaid salaries, cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a dream move to one of Africa's most decorated clubs.
The winger eventually sought a fresh start by securing a season-long loan move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hazem for the 2025/26 campaign.
Now, as that loan agreement approaches its final weeks, his representative has made it clear that a return to his parent club is completely off the table, regardless of where he ends up next season.
- Esperance
Agent confirms transfer stance
Cream Sports Management agent Pontsho Madumo provided a definitive update on the 26-year-old’s status.
Madumo confirmed that the bridge back to Tunis has been burned and that the focus is now entirely on securing a long-term future elsewhere.
The agent emphasized that the ball is currently in the court of his current employers in the Middle East.
Madumo told FARPost: “Mokwana is on loan from Esperance to Al-Hazem, and the team has an option to make the move permanent.
"He’s not going to Esperance anymore, and I can tell you that there are two teams in Saudi Arabia that are interested in him, but the first option is with Al-Hazem to decide whether they are taking him on a permanent deal.”
- Esperance
Mixed fortunes in Saudi Arabia
While Mokwana has enjoyed more consistent involvement on the pitch since moving to Saudi Arabia, his statistical output has remained a point of discussion.
The right-footed attacker has featured in 25 matches across all competitions for Al-Hazem, proving his durability and tactical importance even when the goals haven't flowed as freely as they did during his time in the Betway Premiership with Sekhukhune United.
The Bafana star has managed just one goal and three assists during his tenure with Al-Hazem so far.
Despite those modest numbers, his overall performances have done enough to keep suitors interested.
While Al-Hazem holds the power to trigger a permanent transfer, the winger's representative has noted that other clubs in the region are keeping a close eye on the situation, ready to pounce if the purchase option is not exercised.
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Widespread interest in Bafana winger
Mokwana remains a highly-rated asset on the continent, having built a strong reputation as one of South Africa's most dangerous attackers before his move abroad.
Reports suggest that aside from the concrete interest in the Saudi Pro League, several unnamed clubs across Africa and further overseas are monitoring his availability.
The upcoming weeks will be decisive for the former Platinum City Rovers man.
Whether he remains part of the Saudi football revolution or seeks a new challenge on a different continent, it is now certain that his association with Esperance has reached its conclusion.
For Mokwana, the goal will be to find a permanent home where he can rediscover the clinical edge that made him one of the most in-demand players in Africa just two years ago.