Agent reveals stance on Elias Mokwana's future: 'He’s not going to Esperance anymore'

Elias Mokwana’s nightmare chapter in Tunisia is officially coming to a close. Despite joining Esperance de Tunis with massive expectations in July 2024, the move turned into a source of frustration for the South African international.

Struggles with regular game time and administrative issues, including reports of unpaid salaries, cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a dream move to one of Africa's most decorated clubs.

The winger eventually sought a fresh start by securing a season-long loan move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hazem for the 2025/26 campaign.

Now, as that loan agreement approaches its final weeks, his representative has made it clear that a return to his parent club is completely off the table, regardless of where he ends up next season.