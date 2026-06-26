Agent opens up on Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena's future at Mamelodi Sundowns amid Saudi Arabia rumours

The Middle East has emerged as a serious destination for Mamelodi Sundowns midfield maestro Teboho Mokoena.

Reports from Saudi Arabia have intensified, linking the former SuperSport United star with a host of clubs in the Pro League.

Specifically, Al Ettifaq - who already boasts former Orlando Pirates talent Mohau Nkota - and Al Taawoun are believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.

Mokoena's stock has never been higher following his consistent excellence in the Premier Soccer League, CAF competition and his vital contributions to the national team.

While many South Africans have long called for him to test himself in Europe, the financial muscle of the Saudi league presents a massive temptation for the 29-year-old as he enters the peak years of his professional career.