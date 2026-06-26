Agent opens up on Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena's future at Mamelodi Sundowns amid Saudi Arabia rumours
- Getty Images Sport
Saudi Arabian giants circle for Mokoena
The Middle East has emerged as a serious destination for Mamelodi Sundowns midfield maestro Teboho Mokoena.
Reports from Saudi Arabia have intensified, linking the former SuperSport United star with a host of clubs in the Pro League.
Specifically, Al Ettifaq - who already boasts former Orlando Pirates talent Mohau Nkota - and Al Taawoun are believed to be the frontrunners for his signature.
Mokoena's stock has never been higher following his consistent excellence in the Premier Soccer League, CAF competition and his vital contributions to the national team.
While many South Africans have long called for him to test himself in Europe, the financial muscle of the Saudi league presents a massive temptation for the 29-year-old as he enters the peak years of his professional career.
- Backpage
The agent's stance on Mokoena's future
Glyn Binkin, the representative for the Bethlehem-born midfielder, has acknowledged the noise surrounding his client but insists that no immediate decisions will be made while the national team is still competing.
Speaking on the current situation, Binkin confirmed that discussions with the Masandawana hierarchy are on the horizon once the dust settles on South Africa's international campaign.
“As always, around transfer window time, there is interest in Mokoena, but he is fully focused on the World Cup for now,” Binkin revealed as per FARPost.
“After the tournament, we will engage with Sundowns and see what’s best for all parties.”
- Getty Images Sport
World Cup heroics boosting market value
Mokoena has been a fundamental part of Hugo Broos’ side, making history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
His late penalty against the Czech Republic secured a vital 1-1 draw, marking South Africa’s first point of the tournament.
Despite missing the historic 1-0 win over South Korea due to a suspension for yellow cards picked up against Mexico and the Czechs, he remains the engine room of the Bafana squad.
With a current market valuation estimated at €2.8 million (ZAR52 million) by Transfermarkt, his price tag is expected to soar following the tournament.
Sundowns are in a strong negotiating position, however, as the midfielder still has three years remaining on his current contract at Chloorkop, meaning any suitor will have to dig deep to convince the Brazilians to sell.
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial knockout stage return
As South Africa prepares for a high-stakes Round of 32 clash against Canada in Los Angeles, the return of Mokoena is a massive boost for Broos.
The coach will be looking for Mokoena's experience and tactical discipline to guide the team through the challenges of the knockout phases. His ability to control the tempo of the game will be essential if Bafana Bafana are to extend their fairy-tale run on American soil.
The outcome of these final matches could be the deciding factor in Mokoena's career path.
A standout performance against North American opposition would likely solidify the interest from Saudi Arabia and potentially spark late bids from European scouts.
For now, the Sundowns faithful must wait and see if their star man will return to Chloorkop for the new season or embark on a new adventure in the desert.