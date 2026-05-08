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Agent Mike Makaab breaks silence on Manqoba Mngqithi to Kaizer Chiefs rumours - ‘We remain open to interested clubs’
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Amakhosi intensify search for Nabi successor
Kaizer Chiefs are once again at a crossroads as they prepare for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign. The club has been operating under the temporary guidance of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze since September 2025, following the shock departure of Nasreddine Nabi.
While Nabi successfully ended the club’s ten-year trophy drought by securing the 2025 Nedbank Cup, his exit left a void that the current technical team has struggled to fill consistently.
Chiefs have undoubtedly shown progress, especially in the league where they lie third and on track for CAF Confederation Cup qualification after last season's ninth placed finish.
However, Amakhosi were never really in the title race at any point in the season and have had to watch their Soweto neighbours take the gauntlet to reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a race for the trophy that will likely go down to the final day and could even be decided on goal difference alone.
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Makaab clarifies stance on Manqoba Mngqithi links
Manqoba Mngqithi has emerged as a primary candidate in the headlines, thanks to his impressive work in revitalising Golden Arrows and his previous success at Mamelodi Sundowns.
However, his representative, Mike Makaab, has now clarified that while there is no official contact yet, the door is not closed.
"There’s been rumours in the media, but I’ve had no formal discussions with Kaizer Chiefs. I have a very simple philosophy: if we were talking about an unknown coach, then I’d have to market him," Makaab told FARPost.
"Manqoba Mngqithi is a highly experienced, successful coach. So, because you asked the questions about the coach, if there is genuine interest, then that approach has to be made by the football club.
"I don’t think it’s necessary for me to market Manqoba Mngqithi within the boundaries of South Africa," the agent added, emphasizing the tactical pedigree of the former Masandawana mentor.
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The project-driven philosophy driving Mngqithi
Despite being under contract at Golden Arrows, where he has earned plaudits for integrating academy graduates into the first team, Mngqithi’s future remains a topic of heavy debate.
Makaab stressed that any potential move would depend on the nature of the project offered by a prospective employer.
"We have a long-standing relationship that goes beyond the client-agent relationship with mutual respect. And I understand what drives him. And what drives Manqoba is a project, the opportunity to take a project and embody the version of the club and achieve the club’s objectives," Makaab explained.
"We remain open to interested clubs, but we have to respect the fact that he has a contract with Golden Arrows," Makaab concluded.
As Amakhosi fans wait for a definitive move from the club's board, Mngqithi's ability to develop talent and win trophies makes him an ideal profile for a team looking to reclaim its status as a powerhouse in South African football.
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What comes next?
For Mngqithi and Abafana Bes'thende the focus is firmly on their last three league fixtures and securing a Top Eight finish for the first time since 2009.
They welcome Polokwane City to the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on May 9, then travel to Chippa United on May 16, before finishing their campaign at home against Bernard Parker's TS Galaxy on May 23.
For Chiefs, coming off a bruising 1-1 draw with Sundowns that handed the title momentum to their Soweto rivals Pirates, the focus is on securing the points needed to claim third place and CAF qualification.
Amakhosi finish their season by travelling to Polokwane to face Sekhukhune United on May 10, then away again to AmaZulu on May 16, and lastly a home fixture against Chippa United on May 23.