Agent Mike Makaab breaks silence on Manqoba Mngqithi to Kaizer Chiefs rumours - ‘We remain open to interested clubs’

Kaizer Chiefs are once again at a crossroads as they prepare for the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign. The club has been operating under the temporary guidance of co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze since September 2025, following the shock departure of Nasreddine Nabi.

While Nabi successfully ended the club’s ten-year trophy drought by securing the 2025 Nedbank Cup, his exit left a void that the current technical team has struggled to fill consistently.

Chiefs have undoubtedly shown progress, especially in the league where they lie third and on track for CAF Confederation Cup qualification after last season's ninth placed finish.

However, Amakhosi were never really in the title race at any point in the season and have had to watch their Soweto neighbours take the gauntlet to reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns in a race for the trophy that will likely go down to the final day and could even be decided on goal difference alone.



