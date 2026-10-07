Enzo Raiola, agent of Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, told Radio Napoli Centrale: "For years I have said that Donnarumma would be the best. In some matches and situations, some people loaded Gianluigi with doubts and criticism. I have always preached calm. I have always said that one day he would be part of an important project with Italy. Many criticised Donnarumma unfairly, especially given the player's value. Now Italy have lost their leadership. I am very happy for him. He fully represents Italy. Castellammare is a city of great goalkeepers. Campania has always been an important breeding ground. The criticism of Gigio? There has always been too much of it. They pointed out his mistakes for a few extra likes. Gigio is a simple lad. He likes spending time with his family and friends. He lives his daily life by staying at home, like a normal person. And this is his strength: a lad who has never got above himself, always with his feet on the ground, with a good family that has always protected him. He knows he has responsibilities because of his role as a goalkeeper".
Agent Donnarumma: "They criticised him unfairly. Manchester City case? He has been reassured, there are no problems"
Relationship with Haaland
"They are two lads with the same character. Haaland was managed by Mino Raiola. Even before that, Gigio had a special relationship with Mino. They are two good lads, two warriors with hearts of gold. That is why they get on well together. The relationship with Mancini? There is a special bond between Gigio and the manager, the head coach even went to the wedding. They have nothing in particular to say to each other."
Manchester City chaos
"The Manchester City chaos, can it change anything? No, it will change nothing for us or for Gigio. Every so often some story comes out. The club have spoken to Gigio, everyone is calm. Now there are important matches against Liverpool and PSG, then sporting justice will take its course. But Gigio has received reassurances from Manchester City".
Love for the national team
"The World Cup with Italy? Missing out on the World Cup weighs heavily on Donnarumma. It is his biggest ambition and all Italian lads should have it. When I read in the newspapers that if lads are not called up by Italy they go and play elsewhere, then they should not be called up. When Gigio talks about the national team, his eyes light up. And every time he sings the anthem it brings a tear to my eye, it moves me. Now he also has the captain's armband. Was he a monster against France? He will do it again for many years to come!"
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