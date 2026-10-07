Enzo Raiola, agent of Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, told Radio Napoli Centrale: "For years I have said that Donnarumma would be the best. In some matches and situations, some people loaded Gianluigi with doubts and criticism. I have always preached calm. I have always said that one day he would be part of an important project with Italy. Many criticised Donnarumma unfairly, especially given the player's value. Now Italy have lost their leadership. I am very happy for him. He fully represents Italy. Castellammare is a city of great goalkeepers. Campania has always been an important breeding ground. The criticism of Gigio? There has always been too much of it. They pointed out his mistakes for a few extra likes. Gigio is a simple lad. He likes spending time with his family and friends. He lives his daily life by staying at home, like a normal person. And this is his strength: a lad who has never got above himself, always with his feet on the ground, with a good family that has always protected him. He knows he has responsibilities because of his role as a goalkeeper".