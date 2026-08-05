Mohamed Salah touched down in Trabzon on Wednesday, edging closer to completing his official move to Trabzonspor. The club have confirmed talks are underway, with only the signing of contracts and a final announcement standing between the Egyptian star and his new club.
According to several Turkish reports, Salah will put pen to paper on a two-year deal. The "Egyptian King" arrives on a free transfer after leaving his former club Liverpool for nothing.
Club president Ertugrul Dogan greeted the player's arrival with an appearance on A Spor, lifting the lid on the behind-the-scenes details of the negotiations that led to the agreement with the Egyptian star.