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FBL-TUR-SUPERLIG-TRABZONSPORAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

After the Salah deal: Trabzon president challenges Turkey's big clubs with a strong message

Transfers
Trabzonspor
M. Salah
Türkiye
Egypt

Dogan reveals the behind-the-scenes details of the historic deal

Mohamed Salah touched down in Trabzon on Wednesday, edging closer to completing his official move to Trabzonspor. The club have confirmed talks are underway, with only the signing of contracts and a final announcement standing between the Egyptian star and his new club.

According to several Turkish reports, Salah will put pen to paper on a two-year deal. The "Egyptian King" arrives on a free transfer after leaving his former club Liverpool for nothing.

Club president Ertugrul Dogan greeted the player's arrival with an appearance on A Spor, lifting the lid on the behind-the-scenes details of the negotiations that led to the agreement with the Egyptian star.

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  • A professional meeting without difficulties

    Doğan said, in remarks carried by the Fotomaç newspaper: "I held a meeting with Salah, and I also met his agent. It was a very professional meeting conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect, where the two parties reached an understanding and there were no difficulties. We met about ten days ago, and since yesterday everything has become clear. There is no need to talk much about Salah, he is a global star, and we needed a player like him. I think it will be wonderful, and I hope it will benefit our club."

    The Trabzonspor president insisted the deal reflects the club's soaring ambitions, adding: "The successes Trabzonspor has achieved in recent years have drawn attention inside and outside Turkey, to the point that many young players now prefer to join us."

    Doğan then threw down the gauntlet to his domestic rivals: "We want to send a message to everyone that Trabzonspor is capable of signing any player it wants."

    Read also: Video: Salah begins his journey with Trabzon with an exceptional scene

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  • Controversy over shirt sales: the awaited support for the Trabzon project

    Dogan addressed the controversy surrounding the sales figures of Salah's shirts, insisting the percentages doing the rounds in the media were wrong. "We will clarify the matter at the appropriate time. We may have embarrassed the media a little during the course of the negotiations, but revealing any details in a deal of this magnitude could have derailed it, so we made sure to handle the file with complete confidentiality," he said.

    "We feel somewhat embarrassed towards the press, but we had to maintain the confidentiality of the negotiations to ensure the deal was completed without any obstacles," he added.

    On the sponsorship front, Dogan confirmed he will start reaching out to businessmen to back the club in the coming period. "No one has contacted me to offer to sponsor the club, but I trust the community of Trabzon and its fans. I will knock on the doors of businessmen one after another, and I am certain they will support this project," he said.

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    Read also: The secret of the strange number: why Salah gave up his usual shirt at Trabzon

    Read also: Salah is the fourth Pharaoh to wear the Trabzonspor shirt

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