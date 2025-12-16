Mamelodi Sundowns warned against sacking under pressure Miguel Cardoso 'everything will collapse' amid PSL title race challenge from in-form Orlando Pirates

The coaches are always easily blamed when things are not going right, and clubs will most certainly sack their coaches in order to end poor runs.

According to Mnguni, this is not a solution Sundowns should prescribe against their current problem.

“Generally, that's the easy solution. Yeah, that's the easy solution. You know now we must not look at the easy way. Yeah, we must not look at the easy way out. We must look at the whole thing, that if we can do this, yes, I mean, we can achieve this, all of us," the former Bafana Bafana star added.

“What I'm looking at is that the supporters are not giving what they're supposed to be giving to the players in the management. When we were winning, we were happy with management, with everything. But now, when we are losing, we start pointing fingers.

“Yeah, despite what the coach is doing. Let's support them, and then the management will take care of that. Rather, we finish the season. Then next year we'll see what's going to happen."

"I'll tell you one thing. At Sundowns, we need to win everything, and then we achieve. If we lose one, we didn't achieve what we wanted. We are playing alone. We are not playing alone. I think we've got the quality players.

"We've got players that we think can bring each and every trophy at home, and even for the players when they sign them, the mandate is we want to win."