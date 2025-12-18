Orlando Pirates ruled out of PSL title race as Mamelodi Sundowns have too much 'firepower'

Despite the fact that they are enjoying a good run on the domestic front, Orlando Pirates have been ruled out of the Premier Soccer League title race.

The Sea Robbers are unbeaten in the last nine games across all competitions. Indeed, their last defeat came on October 19, when Saint-Eloi Lupopo eliminated them from the CAF Champions League on post-match penalties, a loss that came outside 90 minutes.

Their elimination from the continental competition has been described as a blessing in disguise, as this could give them enough energy to challenge for the PSL title.

However, former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana defender David Kannemeyer believes the Sea Robbers will not end Sundowns' dominance.